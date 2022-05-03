AutoNation Dealerships Certified as a J.D. Power 2022 Dealer of Excellence with Record-Breaking 129 Stores

Certification Based on J.D. Power U.S. Sales Satisfaction Index Study and Dealership Best Practices
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Demonstrating its commitment to exceeding Customer expectations, AutoNation Inc. (NYSE: AN), America's largest and most admired automotive retailer, today announced one-hundred and twenty-nine (129) AutoNation stores have been certified in the J.D. Power 2022 Dealer of Excellence Program,SM which recognizes a select number of vehicle dealerships throughout the United States that provide exceptional customer service. We're proud of our dealerships for this amazing recognition by demonstrating excellence.
"This certification sets us apart, especially coming from such an authority as J.D. Power," said Marc Cannon, Executive Vice President and Chief Customer Experience Officer. "In one way or another, everyone in our certified stores from coast-to-coast contributes to making our Customers happy, and every member of our team shares in this achievement."
Known for its "Voice of the Customer" research for more than 50 years, J.D. Power and, subsequently, its Dealer of Excellence Program help consumers identify leading retailers that will go the extra mile. The certified stores are:
- Audi Bellevue
- Audi Las Vegas
- Audi Peoria
- Audi Plano
- Audi Spokane
- Audi Westmont
- AutoNation Acura Gulf Freeway
- AutoNation Acura North Orlando
- AutoNation Acura South Bay
- AutoNation Acura Spokane Valley
- AutoNation Acura Stevens Creek
- AutoNation Chevrolet Amarillo
- AutoNation Chevrolet Arrowhead
- AutoNation Chevrolet Coral Gables
- AutoNation Chevrolet Doral
- AutoNation Chevrolet Gulf Freeway
- AutoNation Chevrolet West Amarillo
- AutoNation Ford Amherst
- AutoNation Ford Burleson
- AutoNation Ford Corpus Christi
- AutoNation Ford Katy
- AutoNation Ford Littleton
- AutoNation Ford Memphis
- AutoNation Ford Miami
- AutoNation Ford Mobile
- AutoNation Ford North Canton
- AutoNation Ford Sanford
- AutoNation Ford South Fort Worth
- AutoNation Ford Tustin
- AutoNation Ford Valencia
- AutoNation Ford Westlake
- AutoNation Honda 385
- AutoNation Honda Costa Mesa
- AutoNation Honda Covington Pike
- AutoNation Honda Fremont
- AutoNation Honda Hollywood
- AutoNation Honda Miami Lakes
- AutoNation Honda Renton
- AutoNation Honda Roseville
- AutoNation Honda Sanford
- AutoNation Honda South Corpus Christi
- AutoNation Honda Thornton Road
- AutoNation Honda Tucson Auto Mall
- AutoNation Honda Valencia
- AutoNation Subaru Roseville
- AutoNation Subaru Spokane Valley
- AutoNation Toyota Arapahoe
- AutoNation Toyota Cerritos
- AutoNation Toyota Fort Myers
- AutoNation Toyota Mall of Georgia
- AutoNation Toyota Spokane Valley
- AutoNation Toyota Tempe
- AutoNation Toyota Weston
- AutoNation Toyota Winter Park
- AutoNation Volkswagen Mall of Georgia
- AutoNation Volkswagen Spokane
- AutoNation Volvo Cars San Jose
- BMW Encinitas
- House of Imports
- Jaguar Fort Lauderdale
- Land Rover Fort Lauderdale
- Laurel BMW of Westmont
- Lexus of Cerritos
- Lexus of Clearwater
- Lexus of Palm Beach
- Mercedes-Benz of Fort Lauderdale
- Mercedes-Benz of Houston Greenway
- Mercedes-Benz of Houston North/smart center Houston North
- Mercedes-Benz of Miami
- Mercedes-Benz of Naperville
- Mercedes-Benz of North Orlando
- Mercedes-Benz of Pembroke Pines
- Mercedes-Benz of San Jose/smart Center San Jose
- Mercedes-Benz of Sarasota/smart Center Sarasota
- Mercedes-Benz of Stevens Creek
- Porsche Newport Beach
- Porsche Plano
- Valencia BMW
- Audi South Orlando
- AutoNation Buick GMC Park Meadows
- AutoNation Buick GMC West Sahara
- AutoNation Chevrolet Airport
- AutoNation Chevrolet Greenacres
- AutoNation Chevrolet South Clearwater
- AutoNation Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram and FIAT Columbus
- AutoNation Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram and FIAT Johnson City
- AutoNation Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram and FIAT North Phoenix
- AutoNation Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Houston
- AutoNation Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Mobile
- AutoNation Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram North Richland Hills
- AutoNation Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram South Columbus
- AutoNation Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Southwest
- AutoNation Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Spring
- AutoNation Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Valencia
- AutoNation Dodge Ram Arapahoe
- AutoNation Ford Bradenton
- AutoNation Ford Brooksville
- AutoNation Ford East
- AutoNation Ford Frisco
- AutoNation Ford Margate
- AutoNation Ford Marietta
- AutoNation Ford Panama City
- AutoNation Ford Union City
- AutoNation Honda Spokane Valley
- AutoNation Hyundai Columbus
- AutoNation Hyundai Tempe
- AutoNation Lincoln Clearwater
- AutoNation Nissan Chandler
- AutoNation Nissan Miami
- AutoNation Nissan Tempe
- AutoNation Subaru Hunt Valley
- AutoNation Toyota Pinellas Park
- BMW of Bellevue
- BMW of Buena Park
- BMW of Dallas / MINI of Dallas
- BMW of Delray Beach
- BMW of Fremont
- BMW of Las Vegas
- BMW of Roseville
- BMW of Tucson
- Jaguar Land Rover Spokane
- Land Rover Mt. Kisco
- Lexus of Tampa Bay
- Mercedes-Benz of Pompano
- Mercedes-Benz of South Bay
- Mercedes-Benz of Wesley Chapel
- Mercedes-Benz of Westmont
- MINI of Las Vegas
- Porsche Orlando
According to J.D. Power, buying a vehicle is a significant financial transaction and can be stressful because there's so much information to digest. The Dealer of Excellence Program assists auto buyers who are looking for an exceptional dealership where they can confidently buy a vehicle. Certified dealers also benefit by leveraging the J.D. Power brand and promoting their dealership's commitment to an outstanding customer purchase experience.
Dealer of Excellence is an exclusive program and not all dealerships can qualify. Those that do must pass a three-step process:
As the first qualification criterion, J.D. Power limits the percentage of eligible dealerships by nameplate based on each brand's performance in the most recent J.D. Power U.S. Sales Satisfaction Index (SSI) Study.SM Thus, proportionally more dealerships from top-performing brands can become a J.D. Power Dealer of Excellence.
Second, dealerships must rank among their brand's top performers in key customer satisfaction areas consistent with measurements found in the SSI Study.
Finally, qualifying dealers must pass an audit to show they meet or exceed J.D. Power sales best practices. Those best practices include, but are not limited to, listing vehicle inventory and pricing on the dealership website; negotiating in an efficient and transparent manner; offering a fair trade-in value; and presenting a clear and easy-to-understand menu of finance and insurance products.
About AutoNation, Inc.
AutoNation, a provider of personalized transportation services, is driven by innovation and transformation. As one of America's most admired companies, AutoNation delivers a peerless Customer experience recognized by data-driven consumer insight leaders, Reputation and J.D. Power. Through its bold leadership and brand affinity, the AutoNation Brand is synonymous with "DRVPNK" and "What Drives You, Drives Us." AutoNation has a singular focus on personalized transportation services that are easy, transparent, and Customer-centric.
Please visit www.autonation.com, investors.autonation.com, and www.twitter.com/AutoNation, where AutoNation discloses additional information about the Company, its business, and its results of operations. Please also visit www.autonationdrive.com, AutoNation's automotive blog, for information regarding the AutoNation community, the automotive industry, and current automotive news and trends.
View original content to download multimedia:
SOURCE AutoNation, Inc.