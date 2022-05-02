Lennox Industries Opens Nominations Period for Annual Feel The Love Program to Make Clean Indoor Air Accessible for All

Residents of the U.S. and Canada can nominate local heroes and deserving homeowners until August 31 to receive heating or cooling equipment and installations at no cost

RICHARDSON, Texas, May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nominations are now open for Lennox Industries' annual Feel The Love program. The program, now in its 13th year, recognizes deserving community heroes in the U.S. and Canada by awarding heating or cooling equipment and installation free of charge. Through Feel The Love, Lennox continues to advocate for the importance of indoor air quality and the accessibility of clean, comfortable air for all.

As most homeowners continue to spend more time inside their home, Lennox encourages family members, friends, neighbors, co-workers and local organizations to nominate deserving community heroes who are in need of a new HVAC unit to feel safer and to breathe perfect air in their own space. Selected recipients will receive brand new heating or cooling equipment during this year's Feel The Love Installation Week, taking place October 8-15, 2022.

"For the past few years, we've proudly participated in the Feel The Love program and partnered with Lennox to donate much-needed heating and cooling equipment to our local community," said Jason Bradford, owner of Nacogdoches Sheet Metal, Plumbing & A/C in Nacogdoches, Texas. "As a Marine Corps veteran, the program and its mission are especially important to me. Lennox' Feel The Love program has allowed us to bring clean, comfortable air to fellow veterans or community heroes facing disabilities, financial challenges or job loss, which is incredibly rewarding."

The Feel The Love program is made possible through continued partnership and collaboration with the Lennox dealer network across North America. Since the inaugural Feel The Love program in 2009, Lennox and its dealers have completed over 1,500 free installations, with 130 installations occurring in 2021.

"The spirit of Feel The Love is needed now more than ever as many in our communities continue to feel the health and financial impact of the ongoing pandemic," said Quan Nguyen, VP & General Manager at Lennox Industries. "We, along with our dealers, are committed to providing consistently clean, perfect air to our local heroes who continuously put the well-being of others before their own."

With homeowners' increased focus on and prioritization of good indoor air quality, Lennox remains committed to ensuring healthy, clean air in every room. For more information about how Lennox is bringing perfect air to deserving households and to nominate a member of your community, visit FeelTheLove.com. Stay up to date on recipient selection and Feel The Love Installation Week by following along with @LennoxFeelTheLove on Facebook.

About Feel The Love™

Since 2009, Feel The Love (formally known as Heat U.P.) has been a key program for Lennox Residential to give back to its communities. Culminating in Feel The Love Installation Week this October, Lennox partners with HVAC installers and local community members in the United States and portions of Canada to deliver units at no cost to people who consistently put others before themselves and need a helping hand. For more information about how Lennox is bringing perfect air to deserving households across the United States and Canada, visit FeelTheLove.com.

About Lennox Residential

Lennox Residential, a division of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE: LII), is in constant pursuit of perfect air because we believe everyone deserves it. Whatever your version of perfect is, we can help make it happen. Offering some of the quietest and most efficient units on the market, the first ultra-low emissions furnace, and hospital-grade air filtration, Lennox has a history of designing innovative heating, cooling and indoor air quality products. Lennox' approach to product design has earned it more Dealer Design awards than its competitors combined and multiple ENERGY STAR Most Efficient certifications. Lennox is a proud contributor to its communities, investing in the future of the HVAC industry and giving back through its corporate social responsibility program, Feel The Love. For more information about how Lennox is redefining air, visit Lennox.com/Residential.

