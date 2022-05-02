INTRODUCING THOMAS ASHBOURNE CRAFT SPIRITS: WILDLY DIGNIFIED PREMIUM COCKTAILS

Influential Tastemakers Come Together To Disrupt The Cocktail Category

NEW YORK, May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Introducing pre-made cocktail innovator: Thomas Ashbourne Craft Spirits - a wildly dignified way to enjoy premium craft cocktails in bottles and cans. As the ready-to-drink beverage category continues to skyrocket, the female-led and owned brand is entering the market this spring, poised to become an instant fan favorite. Differentiating itself from the competition, Thomas Ashbourne offers award-winning, expertly developed libations that consist of fresh and all-natural ingredients, high-proof, distilled spirit bases and recipes derived from Michelin star caliber cocktails. Harnessing the power of some of today's most recognized global celebrities, CEO Cara Kamenev has built an elite team of founding partners. Each have curated their own distinct craft cocktail for launch: Sarah Jessica Parker—The Perfect Cosmo; John Cena—The Classic Old Fashioned; Ashley Benson, Rosario Dawson and Vanessa Hudgens—The Margalicious Margarita and Playboi Carti—The Hardscatto.

"We've been focused on sourcing high-proof, premium spirits with the best natural ingredients to elevate the Thomas Ashbourne portfolio above the pre-made cocktail standard," says Cara Kamenev. "With the help of our celebrity partners, each flavor profile was meticulously crafted and demanded the highest standards in taste, quality and sophistication. We're here to dispel the myth that bespoke, high-end cocktails can only be enjoyed in certain settings, by certain people. Our brand will provide consumers a high-quality beverage comparable only to the best bar-made cocktails that can be enjoyed anytime, anywhere."

The Thomas Ashbourne collection exudes the sophisticated characteristics of its taste-making celebrity partners. Each celebrity founder was instrumental in developing their signature cocktail's flavor profile and personality, based on their individual tastes and the style they are known for. An iconic pairing, Sarah Jessica Parker's The Perfect Cosmo is a modern twist on the classic Cosmopolitan. A well-heeled mixture of cranberry, aromas of freshly squeezed lime and hints of strawberry with a premium vodka and triple sec base, for a sweet, yet perfectly balanced finish. Whimsy, charisma and classic charm define professional wrestler and actor, John Cena. Cena's The Classic Old Fashioned merges his larger-than-life persona with smooth, premium bourbon whiskey, sweet Maplewood, aromas of caramel and notes of bright orange bitters. Actresses and real-life friends Ashley Benson, Rosario Dawson and Vanessa Hudgens celebrate coming together with The Margalicious Margarita. Full of freshly squeezed limes, pure sea salt and hints of orange zest with a premium tequila and triple sec liqueur base, this refreshing and clean Margarita pairs crisp citrus-forward notes with bright agave. Rapper and cultural icon, Playboi Carti reimagines the wine category with The Hardscatto. This hard spirit cocktail is crafted with premium vodka and natural flavors of Muscat Blanc Grapes, peach, apricot, and elderflower.

"I've tasted some pretty extraordinary cocktails over the years and in my travels, but our Thomas Ashbourne Perfect Cosmo is up there among the very best," says Sarah Jessica Parker, co-founder of Thomas Ashbourne. "We took the process very seriously; tasting different recipes, exploring a variety of ingredients, and seeing how flavors can come together like art. This particular cocktail, while being closely associated to a well-known character I've played for many years, is also a personal favorite in my own life. I hope others find it as enjoyable and refreshing as we do."

"To me, the Thomas Ashbourne brand vision is to be the worlds most trusted bartender. I'm partial to The Old Fashioned but ALL of the incredible craft cocktails from Thomas Ashbourne embrace a social lifestyle of fun, conversation, and memorable moments with quality, convenience and unparalleled consistency," adds John Cena, co-founder of Thomas Ashbourne.

Thomas Ashbourne Craft Spirits is built to be sustainable at the core – both through its production process and its philanthropic commitments. The brand supports Keep America Beautiful®, the nation's leading community improvement organization, in their efforts to reduce litter and beautify communities, helping to make them more resilient to climate change.

And who is Thomas Ashbourne? Legend has it, celebrated prohibition mixologist Thomas Ashbourne was known to conjure up cocktails that packed on flavor, potency and a great night out during the Golden Age of Cocktails. The four classic Thomas Ashbourne cocktails would have impressed any of Ashbourne's high-profile clientele, used to fine dining establishments and who lived in a time when taste, quality and whimsical sophistication took precedent over boring flavors and staid society. The brand creates a new modern world, full of new tastes and flavor profiles, and a witty charming irreverent brand persona. With fresh ingredients, balanced and refined flavor profiles and premium distilled liquor, simply pour over ice for a refreshing and premium cocktail meant to be shared.

At launch, Thomas Ashbourne Craft Spirits has already garnered accolades within the beverage industry. Honors include Double Gold from the 2022 San Francisco World Spirits Competition for The Perfect Cosmo and winning medals from The Drinks Business & The Spirits Business Spring Blind Tasting, Los Angeles International Spirits Competition, and 2022 London Spirits Competition. Thomas Ashbourne will have an average RSP of $15.99 per 375ml bottle and $25.99 for a 200ml four pack cans, available for purchase starting May 2022 in CA, TX, IL, FL, WA, NY and rolling out nationally later this summer. All four Thomas Ashbourne branded cocktails are kosher certified and gluten free with a premium spirit base that ranges from 20-25% ABV.

Launched in Spring 2022, Thomas Ashbourne delivers effortless and delicious pre-made canned and bottled craft cocktails that always bring the spirit. The premium products are launched by CEO Cara Kamenev, alongside founding partners Sarah Jessica Parker, John Cena, Ashley Benson, Vanessa Hudgens, Rosario Dawson and Playboi Carti. Named after prohibition mixologist, legend tells, Thomas Ashbourne cocktails are designed to delight at any soiree, similar to its namesake's uncanny ability to serve coveted libations during the Golden Age of Cocktails. Debuting with The Margalicious Margarita, The Perfect Cosmo, The Hardscatto and The Old Fashioned, Thomas Ashbourne is a disruptor to the pre-made category by prioritizing high-quality, high-proof spirits and fresh ingredients. With a commitment to sustainability and philanthropy, Thomas Ashbourne supports Keep America Beautiful®, the nation's leading community improvement organization. Learn more at thomasashbourne.com.

