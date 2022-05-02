ABF Freight wins prestigious Excellence in Cargo Claims and Loss Prevention Award

ArcBest LTL carrier recognized for the ninth time by ATA for exceptional claims programs

FORT SMITH, Ark., May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ArcBest® (Nasdaq: ARCB), a leader in supply chain logistics, announced today that its less-than-truckload carrier, ABF Freight®, has won the prestigious 2021 Excellence in Cargo Claims and Loss Prevention Award – LTL Division by American Trucking Associations (ATA). ABF is the first nine-time winner of the award, which recognizes the company's outstanding performance and commitment to customers through its exceptional claims and loss prevention programs — including the areas of policies, procedures, training and claims experience.

The Excellence in Cargo Claims and Loss Prevention award is presented annually to one motor carrier in the LTL Division and one in Truckload division, and it is the only national award of its kind in the trucking industry. The award identifies companies setting the standard for claims management, loss prevention and damage control that have mastered negotiation, inspection and investigation; perfected claims filing and processing; and eliminated, minimized and recovered loss above and beyond all others.

"Year after year, ABF sets the bar when it comes to claims prevention. Through our 'We'll find a way' mindset, we're focused on getting the job done for our customers safely and efficiently, every time," said Seth Runser, ABF Freight president. "We have a long history of consistently looking at our business through our customers' eyes and making improvements to help ensure shipments arrive safely. We're especially grateful to receive an award that recognizes our longstanding commitment in these areas."

ABF has a long history of proactively addressing issues as they arise. The company leverages technology and analytics to measure the result of handling procedures and utilizes dock equipment to improve processes. The company previously received the Excellence in Claims and Loss Prevention Award in 2019, 2017, 2012, 2009, 2008, 2005, 2002 and 2001.

The ATA is the largest national trade association for the trucking industry. The ATA's Transportation Security Council (TSC) is dedicated to addressing, establishing and advancing policies and practices that achieve maximum security; effective risk management and loss control, cargo theft reduction, successful claims management; and secure, non-violent work environments. The ATA announced the award April 28 at its annual Safety, Security & Human Resources National Conference, held in Orlando, Florida.

ArcBest® (Nasdaq: ARCB) is a multibillion-dollar integrated logistics company that helps keep the global supply chain moving. Founded in 1923 and now with nearly 15,000 employees across more than 250 campuses and service centers, the company is a logistics powerhouse, fueled by the simple notion of finding a way to get the job done. Through innovative thinking, agility and trust, ArcBest leverages its full suite of shipping and logistics solutions to meet customers' critical needs, each and every day. For more information, visit arcb.com.

