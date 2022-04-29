Vuzix M-Series Smart Glasses Now Fully Support 28 Languages

- New OS update gives M-Series glasses the industry's broadest language support

- Webinar on May 5 with Vivoka will review this expanded language support

ROCHESTER, N.Y., April 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vuzix® Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI), ("Vuzix" or, the "Company"), a leading supplier of Smart Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technology and products, today announced the release of an OS update, Version 2.5, for its M400 and M4000 smart glasses. This update follows on the heels of the Company's recently expanded distribution footprint in Europe and Asia, and provides increased language support, including voice recognition of speech commands, for 28 languages.

(PRNewsfoto/Vuzix Corporation) (PRNewswire)

With this latest OS release, Vuzix' M-series smart glasses now support, in addition to English, German, Spanish, French, Japanese, Mandarin and Cantonese, the following languages:

Arabic Bulgarian Czech Danish Dutch Farsi Finnish Greek Hebrew Hindi Hungarian Italian Indonesian Korean Norwegian Polish Portuguese Russian Swedish Thai Turkish

Vuzix will be hosting a webinar with Vivoka on May 5 to demo and discuss this expanded language support. The details of this event are as follows:

Date: May 5, 2022

Start Time: 11am ET/5pm CET

https://vuzix.zoom.us/webinar/register/2716505562442/WN_6dATQ2nYTA-BM9IZUILkgA

"Vuzix smart glasses are presently being used in a long list of countries around the world for a variety of applications and it is important for us to provide as much regional language support as possible," said Paul Travers, President and Chief Executive Officer at Vuzix. "With this latest release, our M-Series smart glasses now provide the broadest language support of any smart glasses in the market."

About Vuzix Corporation

Vuzix is a leading supplier of Smart Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technologies and products for the consumer and enterprise markets. The Company's products include personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable high-quality viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays and augmented reality. Vuzix holds 246 patents and patents pending and numerous IP licenses in the Video Eyewear field. The Company has won Consumer Electronics Show (or CES) awards for innovation for the years 2005 to 2022 and several wireless technology innovation awards, among others. Founded in 1997, Vuzix is a public company (NASDAQ: VUZI) with offices in Rochester, NY, Oxford, UK, and Tokyo, Japan. For more information, visit the Vuzix website, Twitter and Facebook pages.

