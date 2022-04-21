Johnston Tobey Baruch Partners Earn D Magazine Best Lawyers Honors

Chad Baruch, Randy Johnston and Robert Tobey all earn spots on the annual list

DALLAS, April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Three partners of Texas trial and appellate firm Johnston Tobey Baruch have been named to D Magazine's 2022 Best Lawyers in Dallas list.

Managing partner Chad Baruch earned a spot for his appellate practice, an honor he has consistently received from D Magazine from 2011-2020. Mr. Baruch is Board Certified in Civil Appellate Law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization.

"It's a great feeling to be consistently recognized by other legal professionals who do outstanding work in our community," said Mr. Baruch.

Both Randy Johnston and Robert Tobey are honored for their Professional Nonmedical Liability practices. This is the 12th time D Magazine has honored Mr. Johnston as a Best Lawyer and the 11th honor for Mr. Tobey.

Mr. Johnston is Board Certified in Civil Trial Law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization and has an impeccable reputation for legal ethics. He was also honored by D Magazine in its Best Lawyers Hall of Fame earlier this year and is a songwriter and published author.

"The honor of being named to this list is everything because it's based on a lawyer's reputation among peers," Mr. Johnston said. "To be recognized by other professionals in this line of work is truly something special."

A sought-after public speaker and former president of the Dallas Bar Association, Mr. Tobey is Board Certified in Consumer and Commercial Law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization and serves as Chair of the Advisory Board of the Greater Dallas Chapter of the Alzheimer's Association.

"I am thrilled to be included in the company of the professional and talented individuals on this list," Mr. Tobey said.

The Best Lawyers in Dallas listing is compiled from peer nominations by North Texas attorneys. An independent panel of distinguished lawyers and the magazine's editors carefully vet the nominations before selecting the final list of honorees.

About Johnston Tobey Baruch:

Johnston Tobey Baruch is a dynamic law practice based in Dallas. Its trial and appellate attorneys have a broad range of litigation, arbitration and appellate experience. They are pioneers in the handling of legal and accounting malpractice, investment fraud and business disputes. They also have an enviable track record with insurance bad faith matters, commercial litigation and fiduciary litigation, as well as civil, family and criminal appeals for many prominent Texas companies and individuals.

