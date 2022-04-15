ARGENTINA AIMS TO BECOME LATIN AMERICA'S TOP DESTINATION FOR DIGITAL NOMADS

A Favorable Exchange Rate and Attractive Lifestyle are Big Draws for Remote Workers

NEW YORK, April 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Argentina is emerging as one of the leading destinations in Latin America for digital nomads. The country's affordability, vibrant culture, diversity and high human capital are big draws for young American professionals.

Argentina's capital, Buenos Aires, was ranked the best city in Latin America for digital nomads in a 2021 study by Nestpick, the largest on-line platform for on-demand housing. The city has a vibrant start-up culture and has given rise to 11 unicorns. Globant, a software development giant; Despegar.com, an online travel agency; and Mercado Libre, often referred to as the Latin American equivalent to eBay and Amazon, are just some of the locally founded companies that are headquartered in the Argentine capital. The city is also home to Google's Latin American headquarters.

Buenos Aires is well known for being a leading cultural destination in Latin America with its rich literary tradition, countless bookshops, festivals, theatres (including the world-famous Teatro Colón), good food and café culture. Buenos Aires is also home to beautiful parks and gardens, an 865-acre protected eco-reserve on the banks of the River Plate as well as over 165 miles of bike lanes making it easy to experience and enjoy this city in the great outdoors. The city has a well-established co-working culture, a lively expat community and was the host city of Latin America's first conference for digital nomads in November 2021. Buenos Aires is looking to attract 22,000 digital nomads to the city by 2023.

The cities of Córdoba and Mendoza are also popular destinations with remote workers who prefer the vibe of a smaller city and close proximity to nature.

Córdoba, Argentina's second largest city, offers a wealth of cultural attractions. The city is home to Argentina's oldest university, the National University of Córdoba, established in 1613, as well as a rich collection of colonial and contemporary architecture.

Just under an hour's drive west of the city lies the resort town of Villa Carlos Paz on the banks of San Roque Lake, a popular destination for amateurs of outdoor adventures and water sports.

Mendoza, at the foothills of the Andes, is located in the heart of Argentina's largest wine producing region. The city offers a laid-back lifestyle with its tree-lined boulevards, art deco architecture, stately parks and world-class restaurants. Mendoza enjoys over 300 days of sunshine a year and is a great base to enjoy the region's natural beauty with its wild terrain, snow-capped peaks, wild rivers and canyons that make it a popular playground for outdoor adventure lovers and adrenaline seekers.

American citizens can stay in Argentina for up to 90 days without a visa and have the possibility to apply for an extension for stays exceeding 90 days.

Additional information is available at argentina.travel

About INPROTUR:

INPROTUR, Argentina's National Institute for Tourism Promotion, also known as Visit Argentina, is a public-private entity responsible for promoting international travel to Argentina and for positioning Argentina as a global tourism destination. INPROTUR develops and executes promotional action plans in different global markets and conducts research and analysis of travel trends and market behavior in different source markets in order to position Argentina as a desirable destination in those markets.

View original content:

SOURCE INPROTUR