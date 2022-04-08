Second Genome Presents New Preclinical Data at AACR 2022 Demonstrating that SG-3-06686, a CXCR3 Chemokine Receptor Modulator, Induces Migration of Immune Effector Cells, Inhibits Tumor Growth as Monotherapy and Boosts Anti-Programmed Death Protein-1 (PD-1) Activity

Lead oncology program candidate SG-3-06686 shows potential to become first in class CXCR3 immune activator

BRISBANE, Calif., April 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Second Genome, a biotechnology company that leverages its proprietary platform to discover and develop precision therapies and biomarkers, presented data demonstrating the Company's CXCR3 chemokine receptor modulator, SG-3-06686 (referred to as SG-3-00802DC in the AACR presentation), enhances effector T cell migration to improve the immune system's activity against tumors, and showed anti-tumor activity in preclinical models as a monotherapy and in combination with anti-Programmed Death Protein-1 (PD-1) treatment. The data is being presented at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting, held April 8–13 virtually and in New Orleans, Louisiana.

"We are excited about our pre-clinical data that show the ability of this potential mechanism to go beyond checkpoint blockade as an emerging new immunologic strategy for treating cancers. Checkpoint inhibitor therapy has been transformative for the clinical outcome of cancer patients and additional new checkpoint targets, such as TIGIT/LAG3, continue to be added to this important treatment approach. However, if the proper immune cells are underrepresented or lacking in the tumor microenvironment, these interventions tend to be less effective, and a significant portion of patients have limited or transient benefit. To augment and improve anti-tumor efficacy, we need to develop new therapeutics to better facilitate the ability of effector cells to access the tumor microenvironment. CXCR3 pathway modulation is a well validated and exciting approach to potentially enhance effector cell recruitment and improve existing immunotherapy interventions," said Joe Dal Porto, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer of Second Genome. "We look forward to submitting an investigational new drug (IND) application for SG-3-06686, a potential first in class CXCR3 immune modulator, in early 2023."

This data presentation can be accessed during the online-only poster session at the AACR. The information is provided below:

Session Category: Clinical Research Excluding Trials

Session Title: Immuno-oncology

Abstract Number: 6349

Title: Targeting the CXCR3 pathway with a novel peptide drug candidate mobilizes the

immune system to enhance anti-tumor immunity

SG-3-06686 is a potent CXCR3 chemokine receptor engager that acts as a positive allosteric modulator to increase receptor activity to the three known ligands (CXCL9/10/11). It has demonstrated to increase the activity of CXCL11 on CXCR3 activation by greater than 10-fold from a nM to a pM range with similar effects on CXCL9 and CXCL10. This activity in turn drives strong antitumor activity in several preclinical cancer models.

The poster (#6349) entitled, "Targeting the CXCR3 pathway with a novel peptide drug candidate mobilizes the immune system to enhance anti-tumor immunity," will be available for on-demand viewing on the AACR website and will also be made available on the Company's website at https://www.secondgenome.com/events/.

About Second Genome

Second Genome is a biotechnology company that leverages its proprietary technology-enabled platform to discover and develop transformational precision therapies based on novel microbial genetic insights. We built a proprietary drug discovery platform with machine-learning analytics, customized protein engineering techniques, phage library screening, mass spec analysis and CRISPR, that we couple with traditional drug development approaches to progress the development of precision therapies for wide-ranging diseases. Second Genome is advancing lead programs in IBD and cancer into IND-enabling studies. We also collaborate with industry, academic and governmental partners to leverage our platform and data science capabilities. We hold a strategic collaboration with Gilead Sciences, Inc., utilizing our proprietary platform and comprehensive data sets to identify novel biomarkers associated with clinical response to Gilead's investigational medicines. We also hold a strategic collaboration with Pfizer (formerly Arena Pharmaceuticals) to identify microbiome biomarkers associated with clinical response for their lead program in gastroenterology, etrasimod. For more information, please visit www.secondgenome.com.

