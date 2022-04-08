Indoor Golf & Sports Bar Now Open in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb., April 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Omaha has a new indoor golf & entertainment attraction! X-Golf Omaha features 7 high-tech golf simulator bays and a full service bar. Golfers will be able to play over 45 real world courses like Pebble Beach, St. Andrews, Harbour Town, Kapalua and Bay Hill.

Players of all ages and skill levels are welcome to play on the golf simulators. X-Golf Omaha will give beginners the opportunity to tee it up and have fun without worrying about pace of play or finding their golf ball after errant shots!

Golfers can bring their own golf clubs or rent Callaway clubs. X-Golf simulators feature various game modes such as scramble, alternate shot, match play, driving range, longest drive, and closest to the pin.

The 5559 sq. ft indoor golfing facility is the perfect venue for parties, company events, or just a night out with friends and family. Andrew, one of X-Golf Omaha's first customers, gave a glowing review "Such a great time! Staff was great! Double eagle service!"

Advanced Golf Simulator Technology

The accuracy of X-Golf's simulators may have customers believing it's the real thing. "Our golf simulators use a combination of high speed cameras and laser optics to predict your shots at 98% accuracy. The chipping and putting really separate us from other simulator options'', said General Manager Ally Roos.

The simulators perform 6000 calculations with every swing to give golfers analytical readings like ball and club speed, launch angle, club path, and side/back spin. Later this year, X-Golf Omaha will be introducing a full-time PGA Professional. Lessons, group clinics, and custom club fittings will be elevated through the use of the advanced golf simulator technology.

About X-Golf

X-Golf Omaha is located at 808 N 102nd St, right next door to Topgolf. Simulator bay time can be booked online or by phone (531-867-4705) and will range from $35 to $55/hr. X-Golf is a national franchise with over 50 locations across the U.S. Omaha will be Nebraska's first location. The franchise was ranked No. 1 in Category in Entrepreneur magazine's Franchise 500®

