Suburban Propane Sponsors Washington Capitals Go Green Night on April 6th

Suburban Propane Provides Clean-Burning Propane for Capitals Ice Resurfacer & Sponsors MSE Foundation Fundraiser Benefiting DC Greens

WHIPPANY, N.J., April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE: SPH), a nationwide distributor of propane, renewable propane, fuel oil and related products and services, as well as a marketer of natural gas and electricity and investor in low carbon fuel alternatives, joined forces with the Washington Capitals to celebrate the team's Go Green Night on April 6. As part of this sponsorship, Suburban Propane provided power for the Capitals' ice resurfacer, and participated in green-themed game-time activities for fans. This partnership is supported by Suburban Propane's "Go Green with Suburban Propane" brand pillar, which promotes the clean burning characteristics of propane, and renewable propane, as a bridge to a green energy future and the next generation of renewable energy.

In further celebration of Go Green Night, Capitals players autographed and donned limited-edition green warmup jerseys to be auctioned by the Monumental Sports & Entertainment Foundation to benefit the area nonprofit DC Greens in its mission to launch "The Well" - a farm and community space in Southeast Washington D.C.

The fundraiser, which also features limited-edition, autographed green Capitals hockey pucks, has already launched and bidding is live at www.WashCaps.com/GoGreenAuction; the auction concludes at 12:00 p.m. EDT on Friday, April 15th. Proceeds from the 50/50 raffle that will be held during the game on April 6th will also support DC Greens.

"We are thrilled to sponsor the Washington Capitals Go Green Night benefitting DC Greens," said Nandini Sankara, Spokesperson, Suburban Propane. "It is through thoughtful and meaningful sponsorships like this that we are able to grow our 'Go Green with Suburban Propane' brand corporate pillar, and support a greener future here in D.C. and across our footprint."

"Suburban Propane's brand pillar dedicated to promoting clean, renewable energy sources aligns well with the Capitals commitment to supporting a cleaner environment, and we are thrilled to partner with them to present Go Green Night," said Patrick Duffy, Monumental Sports & Entertainment (MSE) senior vice president of global partnerships. "The Capitals, MSE and Suburban Propane each have a strong history of supporting initiatives that strive for a greener future, and we are proud to join forces and collaborate on an evening toward the cause."

To learn more about Suburban Propane's "Go Green with Suburban Propane" brand pillar, please visit https://www.suburbanpropane.com/suburban-propane-experience/go-green/ .

About Suburban Propane

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. is a publicly traded master limited partnership listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SPH. Headquartered in Whippany, New Jersey, Suburban has been in the customer service business since 1928 and is a nationwide distributor of propane, renewable propane, fuel oil and related products and services, as well as a marketer of natural gas and electricity and an investor in low carbon fuel alternatives. The Partnership serves the energy needs of approximately 1 million residential, commercial, governmental, industrial and agricultural customers through approximately 700 locations across 41 states. The Partnership is supported by three core pillars: (1) Suburban Commitment – showcasing the Partnership's 90+ year legacy, and ongoing commitment to the highest standards for dependability, flexibility, and reliability that underscores the Partnership's commitment to excellence in customer service; (2) SuburbanCares – highlighting the Partnership's continued dedication to giving back to local communities across the Partnership's national footprint and (3) Go Green with Suburban Propane - promoting the clean burning and versatile nature of propane and renewable propane as a bridge to a green energy future and developing the next generation of renewable energy.

For additional information on Suburban Propane, please visit www.suburbanpropane.com .

About Washington Capitals

The National Hockey League (NHL) awarded Washington, D.C. with an expansion franchise in 1972, which became the Washington Capitals in 1974. Washington has qualified for the playoffs 31 times – including the team's Stanley Cup championship in 2018, the run to the Stanley Cup Final in 1998 and three Presidents' Trophy-winning teams (2009-10, 2015-16, 2016-17), symbolic of the NHL's best regular-season record.

