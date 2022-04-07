Richmond American Debuts New Model Home in Chambersburg

Potential homebuyers and agents are invited to tour the builder's Lapis plan!

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa., April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Richmond American Homes of Maryland, Inc., a subsidiary of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: MDC), is pleased to announce the grand opening of an exceptional new model home at Seasons at Warm Spring Ridge (RichmondAmerican.com/SeasonsAtWarmSpringRidge) in Chambersburg.

Richmond American’s stunning Lapis model will debut at Seasons at Warm Spring Ridge in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania. (PRNewswire)

The two-story Lapis model is fully furnished and boasts airy 9' main-floor ceilings, quartz countertops, a study, a versatile loft and a tranquil covered patio. The notable neighborhood also offers six additional ranch and two-story floor plans with the open main-floor layouts and designer details today's homebuyers are seeking.

Seasons at Warm Spring Ridge is Richmond American's first community in Chambersburg.

Model Home Tours (RichmondAmerican.com/TourSeasonsAtWarmSpringRidge)

Prospective homebuyers and area agents are encouraged to stop by Seasons at Warm Spring Ridge between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Saturday, April 16, and Sunday, April 17, to explore the brand-new model and learn about other available floor plans at the community.

Community highlights:

New single-family homes from the $300s

Seven ranch and two-story floor plans

2 to 7 bedrooms, approx. 1,790 to 2,520 sq. ft.

9' main-floor ceilings, granite kitchen countertops and quartz bathroom countertops included

Half-acre+ and wooded homesites available

Prime location near I-81

Easy access to Hagerstown , Frederick and Harrisburg

Those who choose to build a new home from the ground up at this community will have the opportunity to work with professional design consultants to select colors, textures, finishes and fixtures for their new living spaces—a complimentary service!

Seasons at Warm Spring Ridge is located at the intersection of Falcon Lane and Nighthawk Lane and the model home is located at 1470 Finch Drive, both in Chambersburg. Call 717.746.2010 or visit RichmondAmerican.com for more information. View health and safety updates at RichmondAmerican.com/COVID-19.

About M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.

Operating under the name Richmond American Homes, MDC's homebuilding subsidiaries have built more than 220,000 homes since 1977. Among the nation's largest homebuilders, MDC's subsidiary companies have operations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Maryland, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia and Washington. Mortgage lending, plus insurance and title services are offered by the following MDC subsidiaries, respectively: HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "MDC." For more information, visit MDCHoldings.com.

MDC Richmond American Home Logo (PRNewsfoto/M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

