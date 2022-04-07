eHealth's Medicare Index Report for 2022 Coverage Tracks Five Years of Costs and Trends in the Medicare Market

Premiums and deductibles increased modestly over last year for both Medicare Advantage and stand-alone Medicare Part D plans

SANTA CLARA, Calif., April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ: EHTH) (eHealth.com), a leading online private health insurance marketplace, released its Medicare Index Report for 2022 Coverage.

While other reports examine plans available to consumers in the Medicare market, eHealth's report tracks costs and trends based on the plans that Medicare beneficiaries actually select for themselves. This year's report is based on Medicare Advantage and Medicare Part D prescription drug plans selected by eHealth customers during Medicare's Annual Enrollment Period for 2022, which occurred between October 15 and December 7, 2021.

Highlights:

Medicare Advantage and Part D plan enrollees are paying more in 2022, but premiums remain relatively low - $6 per month is the average Medicare Advantage premium for plans selected by eHealth shoppers, up from $5 last year (a majority choose $0 -premium plans); $22 per month is the average Part D plan premium, up from $20 last year.





Annual deductibles are higher for 2022 – Medicare Advantage enrollees are paying deductibles 4% higher than last year ( $121 vs. $116 ), while Part D plan enrollees have deductibles 7% higher than last year ( $427 vs. $400 ).





Medicare Advantage out-of-pocket limits are lower this year – The average annual out-of-pocket limit for people selecting Medicare Advantage plans decreased 5% for 2022, from $5,367 to $5,108 .



No information relevant to eHealth's financial performance should be drawn from this report. Similar to other insurance brokers, eHealth is compensated on a fixed per-member basis for Medicare Advantage and Part D plans, as regulated by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, and on a percentage of premium basis for most Medicare Supplement plans.

