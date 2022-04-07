EDDIE BAUER AND CABANA PARTNER TO OFFER ADVENTURE RENTALS

BELLEVUE, Wash., April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Iconic outdoor brand, Eddie Bauer and travel-tech startup, Cabana today announce a partnership which will offer a new way to explore the Pacific Northwest in exceptional comfort. Through the partnership, the Seattle-based brands will offer adventure vans and rental gear to adventure enthusiasts.

The collaboration features an Eddie Bauer takeover of five Cabanas, outfitted with branded bedding, gear and accessories. Customers can start their Pacific Northwest adventure making coffee with Eddie Bauer's Stanley French Press, break out a game of cornhole at their campsite, and spend the night cozying up in Eddie Bauer's softest Oversized Down Throw with mountains, lakes, or coastal views right outside.

"Eddie Bauer has outfitted adventure-seekers and expeditions throughout the world for more than 100 years. By partnering with Cabana, we hope to continue inspiring, enabling and empowering people to have outdoor experiences, and make it easier than ever to be equipped to explore nature," said Damien Huang, Eddie Bauer CEO.

Last year, Eddie Bauer launched their Rental program, making the outdoors more accessible by providing technical apparel and gear at affordable prices. Cabana has made getting outdoors easier since May 2020 with a van design that allows for 3-5 days off-grid without maintenance. Now, through the partnership, Cabana guests will also have the opportunity to rent gear from Eddie Bauer.

"I live by the Scandinavian saying that there's 'no bad weather, only bad clothes.' I'm excited that this partnership will not only enhance the Cabana experience but provide the adequate gear and clothing rental opportunity for guests to feel confident exploring in the elements, whatever they may be," said Scott Kubly, Cabana CEO.

The Eddie Bauer Cabanas are now available for rent at https://www.cabana.life/eddiebauer.

About Eddie Bauer

For more than 100 years, outdoor brand Eddie Bauer has been inspiring, enabling, and empowering people to live their adventure with products that are built to last. Their performance outerwear, apparel, footwear, accessories, and gear are available at eddiebauer.com and more than 200 stores in the U.S., Canada, Germany, Japan, and other international markets.

About Cabana

Cabana empowers the explorer in everyone by combining our passions for travel and technology to create opportunities for serendipity, wonder, and exploration. We are a modern, mobile hospitality company with a fleet of high quality, high tech cabanas that are designed to create a seamless and unique integrated travel experience. From merging accommodation with transportation to providing personalized, contactless trip planning, everything we do is in service to our guests making the most of their time.

For more information, visit www.cabana.life.

