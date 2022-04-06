WARE MALCOMB CELEBRATES 50TH ANNIVERSARY

Firm commemorates 50th anniversary with a $50,000 donation to 50 local charities

IRVINE, Calif., April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ware Malcomb, an award-winning international design firm, today announced its celebration of the 50th anniversary of its founding on April 1, 1972. The anniversary will be celebrated by team members in Ware Malcomb's 25 offices across the Americas. Ware Malcomb provides planning, architecture, interior design, civil engineering, branding and building measurement services to commercial real estate and corporate clients and has completed projects for one in three companies listed on the Fortune 50. Experience the company's evolution in this video highlighting the milestone event.

Photo download: http://www.kcomm.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/04/WareMalcomb-50thAnniversary.jpg

"We are so proud of this significant milestone, said Ken Wink, CEO of Ware Malcomb. "It's our people, our clients, and our partners who have propelled us this far. Because of our commitment to continual innovation, we are focused on pushing the limits of technology and innovating in all that we do."

Ware Malcomb has experienced consistent, tenfold revenue growth over the last decade. With a focus on commercial real estate-driven design, Ware Malcomb makes "future-proofing" – maximizing the long-term real estate value of its projects – a priority. The firm is equally committed to innovation and recently implemented the third iteration of its continuous improvement program, titled WM 5.0. Through WM 5.0, team members across the firm submitted over 1,000 ideas on topics such as culture, innovation, design and operations.

Founded as Ware & Malcomb Architects, Inc. by Bill Ware and Bill Malcomb in 1972, Ware Malcomb focused on commercial office, industrial, corporate office and tenant improvement projects through the 1980s. In the 1990's, Ware Malcomb clients fueled significant growth for Ware Malcomb outside of California. Lawrence R. Armstrong assumed the role of CEO in 1992, and, with then-President Jim Williams, expanded the firm to seven offices. They continued the company's diversification by growing the interiors practice and expanding into healthcare and science & technology projects during the 1990s and early 2000s. The firm continued to grow during the 2000s, adding branding and civil engineering services, and the first offices outside of the U.S. Williams retired in 2006 and Armstrong assumed the CEO and President roles. During the 2010s, building measurement services, workplace strategy and land surveying were added to further diversify and strengthen the company. Armstrong's 28-year tenure as CEO is hallmarked by an unprecedented 40x revenue growth, and he transitioned to Chairman in 2020. Today, under the helm of CEO Ken Wink and President Jay Todisco, the leadership team continues to guide Ware Malcomb through a period of extraordinary growth. To this end, Ware Malcomb recently opened its 25th office in São Paolo, Brazil.

"Over the years, we have adopted conservative business operations practices for the health of the company, our clients and our team members," said Jay Todisco, President of Ware Malcomb. "This mindset has allowed us great resiliency. Strategic thinking and future flexibility are in Ware Malcomb's DNA, and we hope that this legacy will inspire future generations."

To commemorate the 50th anniversary, Ware Malcomb will be donating a total of $50,000 to 50 charities in local communities across the Americas.

Ware Malcomb offers a positive, dynamic and collaborative environment where team members are encouraged to grow their careers and continue learning. The firm has developed unique programs including WM Active and WM Community geared towards supporting team members and the local communities. These programs, along with many others, unite to exemplify the strong, people-focused Ware Malcomb culture.

"Our founders' philosophy of great design, excellent client service and relationship-focused business rings as true today as it did 50 years ago," said Lawrence R. Armstrong, Chairman of Ware Malcomb. "We are excited for the future of Ware Malcomb and look forward to seeing what the next 50 years of our design, people, community and innovation holds."

About Ware Malcomb ( waremalcomb.com )

Established in 1972, Ware Malcomb is a contemporary and expanding full service design firm providing professional architecture, planning, interior design, civil engineering, branding and building measurement services to corporate, commercial/residential developer and public/institutional clients throughout the world. With office locations throughout the United States, Canada, Mexico and Brazil, the firm specializes in the design of commercial office, corporate, industrial, science & technology, healthcare, retail, auto, public/institutional facilities and renovation projects. Ware Malcomb is recognized as an Inc. 5000 fastest-growing private company and a Hot Firm by Zweig Group. The firm is also ranked among the top 15 architecture/engineering firms in Engineering News-Record's Top 500 Design Firms and the top 25 interior design firms in Interior Design magazine's Top 100 Giants. For more information, visit http://waremalcomb.com/news.

Ware Malcomb Irvine

10 Edelman

Irvine, CA 92618

P: 949.660.9128

CONTACT:

Maria Rodgers, PR & Communications Manager, 949.660.9128, mrodgers@waremalcomb.com

Maureen Bissonnette, Principal, Marketing, 949.660.9128, mbissonnette@waremalcomb.com

View original content:

SOURCE Ware Malcomb