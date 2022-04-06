Sheila Lirio Marcelo, Co-Founder and CEO of Proof of Learn and Founder of Care.com, Recipient of the 2022 Helen G. Drinan Visionary Leader Award

BOSTON, April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Simmons University announced today that Co-Founder and CEO of Proof of Learn and Founder of Care.com Sheila Lirio Marcelo is the recipient of the 2022 Helen G. Drinan Visionary Leader Award. The award will be presented at the Simmons Leadership Conference on April 13.

Named in honor of Simmons University President Emerita Helen G. Drinan, this annual award recognizes distinguished women leaders who demonstrate exceptional commitment, compassion, and vision.

"It's an honor to be recognized with this award in a forum that connects inspiring and innovative global leaders who are committed to the betterment of workplaces and communities," Marcelo said.

Marcelo founded Care.com in 2006 and served as CEO until 2020. Care.com is the world's largest online destination for finding and managing reliable family care—addressing the needs of 35 million people in 20 countries. In 2021, Marcelo co-founded Proof of Learn, an online education platform. Born and raised in the Philippines, she graduated from Mount Holyoke College and earned an MBA and JD from Harvard University.

"With her courage, bold vision, and authenticity, Sheila has helped millions of women make meaningful connections with dependable caregivers, allowing them to remain in the workplace. She embodies the theme of this year's conference, Cultivating Courage and Connection," said Susan MacKenty Brady, CEO of the Simmons University Institute for Inclusive Leadership.

"The mission of Simmons is to empower and educate the next generation of women leaders. Sheila, through Care.com, has helped elevate the careers of women around the world," said Dr. Lynn Perry Wooten, President of Simmons University. "Sheila stands as a role model and inspiration for our students."

"Sheila's work connecting families and caregivers has empowered women to be their best selves both at home and in the workplace. Her latest endeavor to make high-quality education accessible in all corners of the globe makes her an obvious choice as the recipient of this year's award," said Helen G. Drinan.

The Simmons Leadership Conference is the nation's premier women's leadership forum. This year's event features America's first youth poet laureate Amanda Gorman, the world's most decorated gymnast Simone Biles, researcher and bestselling author Brené Brown, and others .

