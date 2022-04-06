Enhanced Paid Leave Benefit Empowers Employees to Give the Gift of Life

Fresenius Medical Care Named to Circle of Excellence by the American Society of Transplantation for Benefit Increase

WALTHAM, Mass., April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fresenius Medical Care North America (FMCNA), the nation's leading provider of kidney care products and services, today announced an increase in its paid leave program with six weeks of full paid time off to give the gift of life through living organ donation. The newly expanded benefit for eligible employees will provide full pay during the time needed to undergo a qualified organ donation or bone marrow transplant procedure and fully recover.

American Society of Transplantation Living Donor Circle of Excellence Member (PRNewswire)

Today, on Donate Life Living Donor Day, the company has been named to the American Society of Transplantation's Circle of Excellence, an achievement given to companies that support employees who choose to be living donors. The Living Donor Circle of Excellence Program was launched by the American Society of Transplantation in 2020 to honor employers who execute policies that provide salary support to their employees who choose to be a living organ donor. The company has also become a supporting partner of the American Society of Transplantation with a financial contribution at the Platinum level.

"By increasing our paid donor leave benefit, we are increasing support for employees who selflessly choose to save lives through living organ donation," said Brian Silva, Chief Human Resources Officer and Senior Vice President, Administration for Fresenius Medical Care North America. "We recognize that transplant is a life-saving treatment for people living with kidney disease and our employees work tirelessly to provide superior care to patients. It was only natural for us to evolve this benefit which helps our employees while also improving the lives of those impacted by kidney disease."

The Circle of Excellence recognizes companies that give employees at least four weeks of time off at 80 percent of their usual salary. FMCNA has exceeded that minimum standard in providing employees with six weeks off, fully paid.

"The best outcome for our patients is receiving the gift of life through transplantation, and we know that there is a crucial need for more living organ donors," said Dr. Ben Hippen, Head of Transplant Medicine for Fresenius Medical Care's Global Medical Office. "We are proud to support our employees who are ready to become organ donors and help those in urgent need of transplant."

"We are thrilled to welcome Fresenius Medical Care as a Supporting Partner of the Living Donor Circle of Excellence," said John Gill, MD, President of the American Society of Transplantation. "By joining, they will eliminate a significant barrier to living donation for their 68,000 employees. As the largest provider of dialysis in the United States, this partnership directly demonstrates their support for living kidney donors and their commitment to work with the transplant community to improve the care of patients living with kidney failure by removing barriers to transplantation."

Nearly 90,000 patients are currently awaiting a life-saving kidney, but of the transplants performed in 2021, living donors accounted for only 24 percent of kidney transplants. Financial disincentives are a barrier for many potential living organ donors. Living organ donation typically includes a four-to-six-week recovery period, and many donors have to use their vacation time or take unpaid absences. Fresenius Medical Care recognizes the importance of supporting those who want to give this gift of life and is proud to be included in the Living Donor Circle of Excellence.

If you are interested in learning more about living kidney donation visit our Kidney Donation page.

About Fresenius Medical Care North America

Fresenius Medical Care North America (FMCNA) is the premier healthcare company focused on providing the highest quality care to people with renal and other chronic conditions. Through its industry-leading network of dialysis facilities and outpatient cardiac and vascular labs, Fresenius Medical Care North America provides coordinated healthcare services at pivotal care points for hundreds of thousands of chronically ill customers throughout the continent. As the world's largest fully integrated renal company, it offers specialty pharmacy and laboratory services, and manufactures and distributes the most comprehensive line of dialysis equipment, disposable products, and renal pharmaceuticals. For more information, visit the FMCNA website at https://fmcna.com/.

About the American Society of Transplantation

Founded in 1982, the American Society of Transplantation (AST) is a non-profit, 501(c)3 organization dedicated to advancing the field of transplantation and improving patient care by promoting research, education, advocacy, organ donation, and service to the community. The society is the largest transplant organization in North America (consisting of more than 4,000 professional members) and is recognized as the premier society for transplantation. AST members are sought out as transplant experts and advocates. Other transplant organizations, policy makers, regulatory agencies, payors, academic institutions, and the general public look to the AST for guidance, research, and resources related to transplantation. To learn more, visit www.myast.org.

Media Contact:

Brad Puffer

Fresenius Medical Care North America

781-699-3331

Brad.Puffer@freseniusmedicalcare.com

(PRNewsfoto/Fresenius Medical Care North Am) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Fresenius Medical Care Holdings, Inc.