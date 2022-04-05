Kalos Labs Launches Web3 Bridge for Global Brands

Kalos provides a bridge to the web3 world for global brands of all stripes to activate new markets for content, products, and services

LOS ANGELES, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kalos Labs ("Kalos" or "the Company") today announced the launch of its proprietary web3 bridge technology that provides customized NFT platforms, wallets, and other metaverse experiences. Through Kalos, global brands can now seamlessly leverage their popularity and notoriety in the new digital ecosystem.

Kalos Labs Logo (PRNewswire)

Global brands spanning the worlds of high fashion & luxury, world-renowned artists, musicians, museums, galleries, and others looking to enter the rapidly growing web3 ecosystem can use Kalos' robust blockchain agnostic offerings that allow them to incorporate the best of web3 into any experiential concept they can imagine. The Company's primary technology offering provides for the building and supporting of next-generation solutions such as custom NFT marketplaces and wallets, end-to-end NFT creative support, blockchain-enabled content-on-demand, metaverse development, community building, and long-term utility strategy. Finally, Kalos will only look to arrange partnerships with the most environmentally friendly blockchains.

Shari Glazer, CEO of Kalos Labs, commented on the news, "I'm proud to unveil Kalos Labs to the world and the crypto universe. Our technology will be the tool many of the world's largest and best-known brands will use to enter the web3. We have an exciting list of projects getting ready to launch with globally recognized brands and artists in the coming months. I look forward to leveraging my deep understanding of web3 to serve as a source of expertise and technology for global brands, and to ensure they have the customized platforms needed to access this growing ecosystem in an environmentally friendly and compliant way"

Kalos Labs has executed high-value NFT sales on behalf of partners utilizing its web3 bridge technology and plans to leverage this experience to give future partners access to best-in-class inventory optimization and monetization solutions across a full suite of web3 capabilities. The team works closely with global brands to tailor all aspects of their entry into web3, from NFT offerings through to the metaverse presence, to achieve their partners' goals. Kalos is blockchain agnostic and has plans to partner with a variety of trusted firms across the crypto ecosystem based on who best fits the needs of the given project.

To learn more about Kalos Labs, please visit: https://www.kaloslabs.io

About Kalos Labs

Kalos Labs provides a bridge for global brands to connect with web3 communities to activate new markets for content, products, and services. The Company can build customized NFT platforms and provide other web3 development support for global brands, artists, media networks, fashion designers, influencers, and more. The Kalos team will leverage this experience to give clients access to best-in-class inventory optimization and monetization solutions across a full suite of web3 capabilities.

To learn more about Kalos Labs, please visit: https://www.kaloslabs.io

Media Contact

Kevin McGrath

M Group Strategic Communications (for Kalos Labs)

646-659-5955

Kaloslabspr@mgroupsc.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Kalos Labs