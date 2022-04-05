FCC Selects Anritsu Test Solutions to Conduct SAR and HAC Compliance Tests on 5G Mobile Devices

– Government Agency to Use Leading-edge Instruments to Verify 5G UE Meets Federal Regulations –

ALLEN, Texas, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Anritsu Company announces that the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has selected the Radio Communication Test Station MT8000A, Radio Communication Analyzer MT8821C, and Signalling Tester MD8475B to conduct compliance tests on 5G mobile devices. Anritsu has recently installed the test systems in the FCC's Columbia, MD, laboratory to support verification that 5G devices entering the U.S. market meet federal regulations.

The FCC is using Anritsu test solutions to conduct SAR and HAC compliance tests on 5G devices.

The MT8000A will be configured with the MT8821C as part of a test system to measure Frequency Range 1 (FR1) and Frequency Range 2 (FR2) Specific Absorption Rates (SARs) of 5G mobile devices. SAR tests measure the RF energy absorbed by the body when using a mobile device. The FCC limit for safe public exposure levels from a mobile device is a SAR level of 1.6 watts per kilogram (1.6 W/kg).

For Hearing Aid Compatibility (HAC) testing, the FCC will use the MT8000A, MD8475B, and the HEAD acoustics labCORE modular hardware platform designed for high-precision voice and audio quality testing. The labCORE's support of multiple codecs and protocols makes it the ideal reference gateway for modern IP-based communication testing. It fits perfectly into the test system, which will determine whether a handset is hearing aid-compatible or will not interfere with a consumer's hearing aid. Tests are conducted in accordance with the 2019 ANSI standard.

MT8000A Overview

The MT8000A is an all-in-one platform that supports RF, protocol, and other functional tests to verify 5G radios and devices. An easy-to-use GUI allows the FCC to set parameters and view measurement results efficiently and an all-at-once measurement result display allows users to view multiple Tx measurement items simultaneously.

MT8821C Overview

An all-in-one tester for RF verification and functional tests of mobile device, the MT8821C supports all cellular technologies in accordance with 3GPP TS36.521-1 Chapter 6, 7. The MT8821C features a call-processing mode to simplify chipset control and reduce development time.

MD8475B Overview

The MD8475B all-in-one base station simulator supports LTE, LTE-Advanced, W-CDMA/HSPA/HSPA Evolution/DC-HSDPA, GSM/GPRS/EGPRS and TD-SCDMA/TD-HSPA. Configuring a mobile device test environment is simplified with the MD8475B equipped with the GUI-based SmartStudio MX847570B software.

About Anritsu

Anritsu is a provider of innovative communications test and measurement solutions. Anritsu engages customers as true partners to help develop wireless, optical, microwave/RF, and digital solutions for R&D, manufacturing, installation, and maintenance applications, as well as multidimensional service assurance solutions for network monitoring and optimization. Anritsu also provides precision microwave/RF components, optical devices, and high-speed electrical devices for communication products and systems. The company develops advanced solutions for emerging and legacy wireline and wireless technologies used in commercial, private, military/aerospace, government, and other markets.

To learn more visit www.anritsu.com and follow Anritsu on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, and YouTube.

