PARCLL Announces Integration Partnership With EasyPost, Giving E-Commerce Merchants More Options to Add Capacity and Drive Growth

LOS ANGELES, April 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PARCLL, a leading global e-commerce logistics solutions provider and EasyPost, a premier shipping software solution, have announced a partnership that enables domestic and cross-border shippers to access PARCLL's extensive last-mile delivery services on the EasyPost platform.

It's official! PARCLL Shipping Rates Now Available on EasyPost. (PRNewswire)

Effective immediately, PARCLL's competitively-priced domestic delivery services, including its 'zone-skipping' solution and its Delivered Duty Paid (DDP) cross-border last-mile delivery services can be easily purchased via EasyPost.com.

"We want to be wherever shippers are shopping rates, so we're thrilled to now be part of this popular shipping platform," said Vin D'Amato, Head of Sales & Strategic Alliances at PARCLL. "We're honored to meet the technology and service standards that the EasyPost shipping community deserves. We think e-commerce merchants on the EasyPost platform will be surprised and delighted by PARCLL's service offerings, competitive rates and our ability to help them drive growth while reducing headaches and shipping costs."

"Easypost has always been about making parcel shipping better by pairing our shipping customers with the best-in-class parcel delivery companies on the planet. We are completely jazzed to have PARCLL join the Easypost marketplace along with their unique import, export and domestic parcel solutions." added [Richard Metzler, VP of Carrier Partnerships at EasyPost. "We look forward to seeing our PARCLL partnership grow."

About PARCLL

PARCLL is a global e-commerce logistics solutions provider built to serve shippers who demand better service, more reliability and more pricing options for domestic and cross border lightweight parcels. Equipped with a dynamic IT-platform, PARCLL provides best-in-class delivery services to U.S. brands, online sellers, e-commerce fulfillment providers, and digital shipping platforms. Domestically, PARCLL provides B2C small package delivery services from its strategically located, large-scale sortation hubs in Los Angeles, Chicago, Dallas, Miami and New York / New Jersey. Internationally, PARCLL offers fully-tracked DDP (Delivered Duty Paid) solutions into Canada, UK, the European Union and many other markets via its own eCommerce facilities based in each region.

About EasyPost

EasyPost is a technology leader that builds shipping solutions for e-commerce brands, fulfillment providers, and online marketplaces. The company provides a best-in-class, multi-carrier shipping API that removes the technical complexities of logistics while making shipping more reliable, efficient, and affordable. Headquartered in Lehi, Utah, EasyPost is available in over 200 countries worldwide and has executed over one billion shipments to date. For more information, go to easypost.com.

For all press inquiries, please contact press@parcll.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE PARCLL