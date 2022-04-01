Chocolate and Tenders? Edible® Launches the Gift Basket You Didn't Know You Needed

ATLANTA, April 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Edible ® gears up for picnic season with a new sweet and meat treat basket. The beloved brand is enhancing its offerings with the launch of the Chick'n'Picnic Basket, featuring Edible chocolate dipping sauce, chicken tenders, and a chick-shaped fruit!

As the world's leader in the gifts and treats category for over 20 years, Edible is constantly tapping into its customers' wants and providing innovative and bite-size ways to bring joy to every occasion. To celebrate the launch of the new product, Edible® showed some neighborly love and gifted the first basket to Church's Chicken. Edible and Church's are neighbors in their headquarters building in Atlanta.

Edible will also create a commemorative "Tender Sweets" basket, targeting college students and on-the-go professionals. The Edible branded chocolate dipping sauce launch will be available for a limited time while supplies last.

"We wanted to show some neighborly love and surprise our neighbors with a fun basket that brings fans favorite flavors together," said Angela Johnson, Vice President of Innovation and Merchandising for Edible. "We all know that the most popular meat product in the United States is chicken, and chocolate is a winner with just about everyone."

For images of the Tender Sweets Arrangement and the new Chocolate dipping sauce, click here.

About Edible Brands®

Edible Brands is the parent company of Edible, a leading retailer and e-commerce provider as well as the world's largest franchisor of stores offering all-natural fruit, snacks, dipped treats and fresh fruit arrangements with more than 1,000 locations worldwide. Since its founding in 1999, the company has been recognized as an industry leader, ranking first in its category in Entrepreneur magazine's annual "Franchise 500," Entrepreneur's Top 40 of "Fastest Growing Franchises" and "America's Top Global Franchises" as well as being included among the "Inc. 5000" list of the fastest growing privately-held companies. Edible fresh fruit arrangements, chocolate Dipped Fruit™, fresh fruit smoothies, fresh produce boxes and other treats can be ordered through any local Edible store or online at edible.com. Edible is now licensing its products in retail destinations.

Disclaimer: The arrangement presented in this press release is not a real product. But you knew that.

