Veteran Dallas Lawyer Dick Sayles Achieves National Board Certification in Civil Trial Law

Only approximately 3% of American lawyers are board certified

DALLAS, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bradley Arant Boult Cummings is pleased to announce that partner Dick Sayles has earned National Board Certification as a trial lawyer advocate by The National Board of Trial Advocacy (NBTA).

National Board Certification is the highest, most stringent and most reliable honor an attorney can achieve. Board certifications are the only distinctions awarded by non-profit organizations. The NBTA as well as all board-certifying organizations are committed to safeguarding the public's ability to choose a good attorney.

Mr. Sayles has been board certified in Texas for more than 30 years in both civil trial law and personal injury trial law, and now has the honor of being nationally recognized for his dedication to the legal profession. The extensive screening that NBTA board certified attorneys must complete includes demonstrating substantial trial experience, submission of judicial and peer references, attendance in continuing legal education courses, submission of legal writing documents, proof of good standing and passing of an examination.

The NBTA was formed out of a strong conviction that both the law profession and its clients would benefit from an organization designed specifically to create an objective set of standards illustrating an attorney's experience and expertise in the practice of trial law.

Mr. Sayles has been honored as the Dallas Bar Association's Trial Lawyer of the Year and recognized by Benchmark Litigation and The Best Lawyers in America®. He is a Fellow in the American College of Trial Lawyers, the International Academy of Trial Lawyers, and the International Society of Barristers. Mr. Sayles also was featured in Texas Lawbook's "Lions of the Texas Bar" and has been selected among the Texas Super Lawyers "Top 10 Lawyers in Texas" multiple times. Mr. Sayles was previously recognized in the 2020 edition of the Lawdragon 500 Leading Lawyers in America and the Lawdragon's Hall of Fame.

