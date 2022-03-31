Private-Jet Company Volato Announces West Coast Expansion

CARLSBAD, Calif., March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Volato, the most efficient way to own a private jet, today announced its expansion to the West Coast with an operational base at Carlsbad's McClellan-Palomar Airport (CRQ).

The new base adds value to Volato's fractional ownership program, as in addition to their established bases, owners will no longer need to pay repositioning fees when boarding their aircraft at an airport within two hours of Carlsbad's McClellan-Palomar. This adds to Volato's commitment to build a national footprint so owners do not pay repositioning fees anywhere across the continental United States.

"We are excited to expand to the West Coast to bring Volato's services and category-leading customer experience to California," said Nicholas Cooper, co-founder and CRO of Volato. "The Carlsbad base is conveniently located for us to be able to pick up our owners from anywhere they choose on the West Coast. Given the speed, efficiency and luxury of the HondaJet, Volato is perfectly suited for their West Coast missions.

Volato also announced the sponsorship of Carlsbad local and LPGA Tour golfer, Alana Uriell. Born and raised in Carlsbad, CA, she picked up her first clubs at the age of eight and has been dedicated to the sport since. In 2018 Alana graduated with a degree in marketing from the University of Arkansas, joining the LPGA Tour in 2019 in which she has participated annually. Her home course is Aviara Golf Course where she competed in the JTBC Classic this past week.

"We are proud to support the local community and announce Volato's sponsorship of Alana Uriell. We look forward to introducing our West Coast owners to this upcoming talent and following her success." Nicholas Cooper added.

Through both its fraction ownership and charter program, Volato can now more readily service hotspots such as Seattle (KBFI) to the north, Cabo San Lucas (MMSL) to the south, Marfa Texas (KMRF), to the East. Not to mention major executive hubs such as Napa County in California (KAPC), Scottsdale Arizona (KSDL), Las Vegas (KLAS), Denver (KAPA), Aspen (KASE) and Salt Lake City (KSLC).

Volato has six HondaJets in its fleet with 18 more on order. They are currently selling shares in their fractional HondaJet program; the most efficient way to fly luxury private with four or fewer passengers. The company says it offers pilots both the best lifestyle and best employment packages in the category, and Volato is now hiring in Southern California. Applicants are encouraged to frequent their website for the latest opportunities: www.flyvolato.com/careers .

Volato's unique business model offers fractional ownership at 1/16, 1/8, 1⁄4, 1⁄2, through to a full HondaJet Elite aircraft in the fleet. Shares are in a five-year program term. Owners may fly for as low as $3,200 per hour plus fuel at cost. With the charter program now in operation, owners may earn up to $1,250 per hour, even on the hours they fly, leading to a net rate as low as $1,950 per hour plus fuel at cost, with flight time charged to the nearest 1/10th of an hour.

For more information, please visit flyvolato.com .

About Volato :

Volato is the modern way to buy and own a private jet, creating a more accessible, sustainable category of private aviation ownership through an innovative business model that reduces costs while increasing the convenience of ownership. Volato focuses on four or fewer passenger missions and operates a fleet of bespoke HondaJet Elite S aircraft. Volato has operational bases in Atlanta, Baltimore, Carlsbad, Houston, St. Augustine, and Ft. Lauderdale.

Media Contact: Mike Paffmann, mike@virgo-pr.com

View original content:

SOURCE Volato