NEW Episode of The 1600 Sessions Podcast: "The Next Generation: What the White House Means to Me"

Association Announces Next-Gen Leaders

WASHINGTON, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The White House Association released a new episode of the 1600 Sessions podcast today, "The Next Generation: What the White House Means to Me," to announce its inaugural program, Next-Gen, a group of more than fifty influential young professionals from a wide variety of fields, bound together by a passion for history, civics, and education.

The Next-Gen Leaders include presidential descendants, members of Forbes' 30 Under 30, CEOs, military officers, a White House correspondent, a former Miss America, and several other individuals held in high esteem in their respective fields. Members will take part in a year-long cohort and attend Association events, in-person and virtual programming, and quarterly meetings.

In this podcast episode, White House Historical Association President and podcast host Stewart McLaurin speaks with eight of the Association's new Next-Gen Leaders.

Next-Gen Leaders were chosen either by recommendation or by research, vetted according to demonstrated dedication to education, history, and civics, accomplishments within their field, social media presence, and embracing the Association's nonpartisan mission.

About The 1600 Sessions

In this podcast series, White House Historical Association President Stewart McLaurin interviews luminaries, historians, and eyewitnesses to history about America's most famous residence and office—the White House. Each episode includes a prominent guest or guests to discuss varying facets of White House history, including insights from former staff and many other topical issues.

About The White House Historical Association

First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy envisioned a restored White House that conveyed a sense of history through its decorative and fine arts. In 1961, the White House Historical Association was established to support her vision to preserve and share the Executive Mansion's legacy for generations to come. Supported entirely by private resources, the Association's mission is to assist in the preservation of the state and public rooms, fund acquisitions for the White House permanent collection, and educate the public on the history of the White House. Since its founding, the White House Historical Association has contributed more than $50 million in fulfillment of its mission. To learn more about the White House Historical Association, please visit www.whitehousehistory.org .

