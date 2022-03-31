National Survey Unveils Why Americans Are Updating Homes with Siding

Composite Siding Offers Key Benefits to Meet Consumer Demands

CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- When it comes to home improvements, new siding can significantly enhance the performance, curb appeal and value of a home. In fact, more than half of American homeowners (53%) have had new siding installed on their homes at some point, according to a recent Alside® survey. But what is the impetus for homeowners to update siding? Alside, a leading manufacturer of exterior building products, commissioned a nationwide survey among over 1,300 U.S. homeowners, conducted online by The Harris Poll, to answer this very question.

Why Americans are updating their homes with siding (PRNewswire)

THE RESULTS:

Damage: 39% of those who had new siding installed cited damage as their reason for replacement. On the flip side, of those who have never installed new siding, 41% say it's because their siding was in good condition.

Aesthetics: 36% replaced their siding to increase their home's curb appeal , and 23% stated they did so because "they didn't like the way their old siding looked."

Energy Efficiency: 32% hoped to boost their home's energy efficiency by updating their siding.

Maintenance: 32% stated they hoped to reduce their exterior maintenance by adding new siding to their homes.

"Selecting a siding material with strength and durability is key to ensuring homeowners won't need an expensive update down the road from damage," said Shawn Hardy, senior vice president, Alside.

"We are proud to offer composite cladding that uniquely combines many of the characteristics homeowners are looking for in siding – performance, beauty and minimal maintenance. While other companies offer warranties covering only 15 years, we provide a best-in-class lifetime limited warranty based on the performance and thoughtful engineering of ASCEND® Composite Cladding."

Composite siding offers a superior alternative to conventional siding such as vinyl, fiber cement and engineered wood – making it an ideal solution for homeowners, builders and remodelers. For instance, ASCEND Composite Cladding is the world's first composite siding engineered with (GP)2 Technology—a combination of glass-reinforced polymer and graphite-infused polystyrene—for exceptional durability and efficiency. It achieves strong wind load performance, impressive impact resistance, and a Class A Fire Rating for both flame spread and smoke developed. The composite siding even features an insulated design for improved thermal performance, boasting an R-Value of 2.0* for potential energy-saving benefits.

When it comes to aesthetics, the product offers a flat-face, cedar-mill grain that replicates the real-wood look today's homeowners demand. The fade-resistant color palettes range from timeless to on-trend to match any homeowners' style. The virtually maintenance-free finish requires no sealing, touch-up painting, joint flashing or caulking. After it's installed, the siding keeps that "just-installed" look for as long as it's up. Plus, to complete the curb appeal, homeowners, builders and remodelers can choose multiple compatible trim, window and accessory options for all the final finishing touches.

Homeowners now have a siding option when updating their homes that doesn't make them choose between a virtually maintenance-free finish and look of authentic wood – they can have both. For more information on the ASCEND Composite Cladding System, visit ascendcompositecladding.com.

About Alside

Alside's mission is to create successful partnerships with contractors, builders, distributors, and dealers by providing, installing, and servicing industry leading exterior building products and solutions. The company helps partners create or restore exceptional residential, multi-family, and light commercial structures that are energy-efficient, comfortable, long-lasting, and beautiful for the home or building owner. Alside operates more than 100 company-owned supply centers across the United States and is owned by Associated Materials, LLC. For more information, or to locate your local Alside supply center, visit alside.com.

Survey Method:

This survey was conducted online within the United States by The Harris Poll on behalf of Alside from March 3 –7, 2022, among 1,389 U.S. homeowners ages 18 and older. The sampling precision of Harris online polls is measured by using a Bayesian credible interval. For this study, the sample data is accurate to within +- 2.8 percentage points using a 95% confidence level. For complete survey methodology, including weighting variables and subgroup sample sizes, please contact Susan DiMauro at SDiMauro@associatedmaterials.com.

*Energy savings may vary. Visit ascendcompositecladding.com/resource-library for more information.

Alside®, a leading manufacturer of exterior building products (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Alside