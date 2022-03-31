The McClellan Law Firm Attorneys Named to 2022 Super Lawyers

SAN DIEGO, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The McClellan Law Firm is pleased to announce that Attorneys Craig R. McClellan and Conor J. Hulburt have been selected to this year's edition of Southern California Super Lawyers.

The McClellan Law Firm (PRNewswire)

In addition, Founding Partner Craig McClellan received special recognition with selections to two of Super Lawyers' coveted "Top" listings:

Top 10 2022 San Diego Super Lawyers

Top 50 2022 San Diego Super Lawyers

Super Lawyers is one of the legal industry's most anticipated attorney ranking publications. It uses a rigorous selection process based on peer review to recognize attorneys who've excelled in their areas of law while garnering the respect and esteem of their colleagues.

In total, no more than 5% of attorneys statewide are named to the Super Lawyers list.

We're proud to congratulate Attorney Craig McClellan, who has now been named to Super Lawyers every year since 2007, and Attorney Conor Hulburt, who marks his first selection to Super Lawyers after several years of inclusion in the Super Lawyers list of Rising Stars. Having both attorneys included in this premier listing speaks volumes about the work they do for clients and the recognition they've earned from their peers.

Learn more about our team, or contact us to discuss a potential case of your own.

Craig McClellan, Conor Hulburt Selected to 2022 Super Lawyers

Attorneys Craig R. McClellan and Conor J. Hulburt of The McClellan Law Firm have been named to the 2022 edition of Southern California Super Lawyers. Mr. McClellan received additional recognition among the Top 10 and Top 50 Super Lawyers in San Diego.

This year, both attorneys at The McClellan Law Firm earned a spot on the final list of Southern California Super Lawyers. Founding Partner Craig R. McClellan received his 16th consecutive selection to the Super Lawyers list while Attorney Conor J. Hulburt marks his first year of Super Lawyers inclusion after previously being named to the Super Lawyers list of Rising Stars.

McClellan also further solidified his stature among the region's most respected plaintiffs' trial lawyers with inclusion in two of Super Lawyers "Top" listings:

Top 10 2022 San Diego Super Lawyers

Top 50 2022 San Diego Super Lawyers

Super Lawyers uses a rigorous selection process weighted heavily on peer review to distinguish attorneys who've demonstrated unparalleled success in their practice areas. In total, no more than 5% of active attorneys in each state are named to the final list.

Nationally Recognized Trial Lawyers

With the latest publication, both The McClellan Law Firm's attorneys are now recognized Super Lawyers.

Craig McClellan has been named to Super Lawyers every year since 2007, in addition to being featured numerous times in the publication's Top lawyer listings. Over the course of his career, he has litigated against some of the world's largest corporations, automakers, and insurance companies and has cultivated a success record that includes more than 140 verdicts and settlements in excess of $1 million each. McClellan is also the first and only personal injury attorney in San Diego to earn a seat among the Inner Circle of Advocates , an elite trial lawyer group that limits membership to the top 100 plaintiffs' attorneys in the nation.

Conor Hulburt earns his first Super Lawyers selection in 2022 after being named four consecutive years to the Super Lawyers list of Rising Stars. Hulbert has been featured among The Best Lawyers in America and the San Diego Business Journal's "Best of the Bar," and has recovered millions in compensation for clients in claims involving motor vehicle defects, products liability, wrongful death, and serious personal injury.

The McClellan Law Firm is a U.S. News – Best Lawyers "Best Law Firms" Tier 1 ranked personal injury practice based in San Diego, CA. Led by one of the nation's most revered plaintiffs' trial attorneys, the firm has cultivated a record of notable recoveries in complex civil claims ranging from auto defects and products liability to aviation accidents, government liability, and high-stakes commercial and insurance litigation. The firm works with clients and counsel across in Southern California and across the country.

For more information about the firm, visit www.McClellanLaw.com.





Craig McClellan



craig@mcclellanlaw.com Media Contact:

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE McClellan Law Firm