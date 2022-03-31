Doctors for Disaster Preparedness Urges Data Collection on Servicemembers' Health

TUCSON, Ariz., March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Because of alarming recent reports about the increased incidence of serious illnesses in members of the armed forces, and statements that figures from 2016-2021 were "erroneous and incomplete" so comparisons are invalid, Doctors for Disaster Preparedness writes that further data are needed, in a letter to Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.).

"We urge Congress to expeditiously investigate the procedures for collecting this vital information, and direct appropriate agencies to determine true disease prevalence and trends as accurately as possible," the letter states.

DDP notes that servicemembers' current health is even more important. Early detection of abnormalities might enable preventive treatment.

Suggested screening tests include D-dimers to look for blood clotting abnormalities and C-reactive protein (CRP), an indicator of inflammation.

To allay concerns about peri- and myocarditis, a significant number of members, especially pilots and divers, might have a cardiac ultrasound.

"Such a program could be implemented immediately at minimal expense and could result in tremendous medical benefits as well as cost savings from preventing serious disability or illness," DDP states.

Doctors for Disaster Preparedness is an organization of physicians and scientists, founded in 1984, to provide life-saving information concerning natural and man-made disasters.

Contact:

Jane M. Orient, M.D.,

(520) 323-3110,

janeorientmd@gmail.com

View original content:

SOURCE Doctors for Disaster Preparedness