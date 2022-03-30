Veritran and Innovatrics Partner to Deliver Trusted and Flexible Biometric Identification Solutions

MIAMI , March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Veritran, a leading global Low-Code Platform provider, today announced a global strategy alliance with Innovatrics, an international independent EU-based provider of trusted biometric solutions. This way, more companies worldwide will have access to biometric solutions that are consistently ranked among the fastest and most accurate in fingerprint and face recognition.

Veritran will integrate Innovatrics products into their suite of Business Solutions in order to provide a wider range of biometric offer to their growing portfolio of clients, both private and public entities from financial and retail industries that will benefit from trusted identification services.

Instant facial recognition has proven to be an effective tool in preventing fraud and ensuring that only legitimate users have access to sensitive information. Working jointly, Veritran and Innovatrics will work towards a world of instant trust and help clients to keep their customers safe, ensuring they can easily confirm identity and facilitate necessary verifications.

"A cornerstone of Veritran's mission is providing companies with qualify, secure and high-performance digital solutions with outstanding user experiences. I'm pleased to partner with Innovatrics to start offering their biometric solutions and related biometric services to our clients around the world," said Omar Arab, EVP of Corporate Business & Head of Global Alliances at Veritran.

"Trust is essential to make business. Innovatrics technology enables instant trust with its world class biometric technology," said Oscar Flores, Director of Sales for the Americas at Innovatrics.

To learn more about Innovatrics, visit www.innovatrics.com

To learn more about Veritran, visit www.veritran.com.

About Innovatrics

Innovatrics is an independent EU-based provider of trusted biometric solutions for governments and enterprises. Our algorithms consistently rank among the fastest and most accurate in fingerprint and face recognition. Since 2004, we have partnered with all types of organizations to build trusted and flexible biometric identification solutions. Our products are being used in more than 80 countries, benefiting more than a billion people worldwide.

About Veritran

At Veritran, we believe in improving our clients' business by making their customers' lives better. Through our enterprise Low-Code platform, we speed up and simplify the development of future-proofed immersive digital channels that create a top-notch user experience. We are innovation drivers serving companies worldwide, reaching millions of users, and running billions of secure transactions annually. For more information, visit www.veritran.com

