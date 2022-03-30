ASHEBORO, N.C., March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Buying clothing for children can be a difficult feat: parents have their gold standard – long-lasting, washable, accessible, and easy to style. While kids have another—personal expression, fun, and comfortable. Generation Joy has bridged the gap with a children's apparel line focused on bringing out the joy in dressing, so parents and children alike can find joy in the ease of getting ready for the day.

Generation Joy Launches New Children’s Line that Both Parents and Kids Can EnJOY! (PRNewswire)

Seeing the disparity in the children's clothing market between parent-friendly and kid-friendly, Generation Joy found a reason to gather parents together to learn what the ideal children's brand would feature in products both in fit and function and style, and it made sense to create a brand centered on joy for families.

"Our styles are the result of parents getting together and exploring how we can make kids' clothes better," says Morgan South, Generation Joy's Brand Manager. "A common goal emerged, and that was to provide a brand that hinged on joy. The Generation Joy line is finally here with a full run of both boys' and girls' clothing from sizes 4 to 14. We set out to find a better way that kid's clothes can be fabricated, designed, and constructed that'll extend the life and longevity of these everyday necessities."

Generation Joy's range provides better quality fabrics that stand the test of time and play with thoughtful features. With a handful of specialty fabrics including Funtastic Fleece, a cozy cotton-rich blend, heavy enough to keep the chill at bay while playing outside; Cool Touch Jersey, a super-soft blend of cotton, modal, and a touch of spandex designed to cool even in the hottest temps; and the Performance Pant Tricot, a 100% polyester tricot with brushed back for extra comfort and wearability, all the styles are focused on comfort and performance.

The garments feature a tagless design, reversible construction (two looks in one), reinforced knees, and a dolman sleeve design which is seamless for optimal comfort through the growing years and longer wear. The line focuses on Grow-With-Me features such as adaptable waistbands, longer-length leggings, and pant cuffs which can easily be unfolded to facilitate that growth spurt

For Spring, the line offers vibrant colors such as Peachy Tangerine and Lightning Blue and unique and on-trend prints such as a cheetah pattern for girls and tie-dye for boys. The garments range from $20 to $28 apiece.

As the brand began with a community of parents, it continues—inviting all families to join together over the celebration of life's joyful moments.

Generation Joy is a brand of MAS US Holdings headquartered in Asheboro, NC. Find out more about Generation Joy at generationjoyapparel.com and follow them on Instagram at @Generation_Joy

