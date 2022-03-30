Foster Commercial Properties Welcomes a New Seasoned Employee

Foster Commercial Properties is delighted to have Ken Smith as the new Vice President of the Sales and Commercial Leasing Division.

GREENVILLE, S.C., March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Foster Commercial Properties is growing, and we are excited to announce the addition of another talented agent to our team. Please welcome Foster's newest Real Estate Broker, Ken Smith. He will be the Vice President of the Sales and Commercial Leasing Division.

"We are honored to have Ken on the Foster Commercial Properties team," says Matt Foster, the founder of Foster Commercial Properties. "The team looks forward to learning from his experience and expertise."

Excellence and Experience

Ken Smith has been a resident of Greenville for over 55 years and is a seasoned professional in real estate. With a passion for excellence, he is a licensed Real Estate Investment Broker with experience in sales, leasing, site selection, and development with industrial, office, warehouse, and investment properties. In his career, he has led businesses that have acquired, managed, and divested (owned and leased) numerous facilities across the United States.

Family and Community

Ken is committed to his family and being an active member of the community. He met his wife of

38 years in Greenville. With their entire family including seven grandchildren all residing in Greenville, Ken and his wife spend a considerable amount of time enjoying the Upstate and all that it has to offer with their family.

When he's not using his real estate expertise to conduct business, Ken and his family enjoy spending time at the nearby lakes in the picturesque Upstate and watching Clemson football. Ken has been engaged with numerous organizations in support of education – including current board positions with Camperdown Academy in Greenville and the Clemson University Foundation.

The Foster Commercial Properties team is excited to work with Ken and integrate his talents into the business.

Foster Commercial Properties

Foster Commercial Properties goes a step beyond closing the deal in real estate. We prioritize excellence and relationships to earn your trust and give you the best experience possible. With over 20 years of experience in the business, we are committed to exceeding your expectations for a commercial real estate partner.

More about Foster Commercial Properties, as well as the company's specialized offerings and current listings, can be found at fostercommercial.com .

