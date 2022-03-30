Era Software Achieves SOC 2 Type I Certification and Introduces Role-Based Access Control for EraSearch

Observability data management company offers the highest level of security to enterprise customers

SEATTLE, March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Era Software, the observability data management company, today announced it successfully completed its Service Organization Control (SOC) 2 Type I examination with zero exceptions. This independent audit conducted by A-LIGN validates that Era Software's security practices and controls meet the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) Trust Service Principles and Criteria for System and Organization Control. SOC 2 Type I report demonstrates the company's ability to implement critical security policies and prove compliance over an extended period. Today, the company also announced role-based access control (RBAC), a new security feature for EraSearch. Customers can ensure every user has the correct level of permissions for accessing EraSearch resources and performing actions within each resource.

Era Software - Era Software observability data management offers modern IT and security organizations the ability to route, ingest, store, and analyze massive amounts of data to get actionable insights in seconds. (PRNewswire)

Blog post: Enterprise-Ready Observability Data Management

"The integrity, confidentiality, and privacy of our customers' data is a top priority for us," said Robert Winslow, CTO of Era Software. "Achieving SOC 2 Type 1 certification validates our commitment to protecting our customers in accordance with stringent industry standards. In addition to SOC 2 compliance, we are continuing to make enhancements to our observability data management platform and have added RBAC to EraSearch, allowing customers to centrally manage authentication and authorization."

EraSearch RBAC security features maximize productivity for IT teams

Within EraSearch's RBAC, users are assigned zero or more roles. An RBAC user is someone whose identity has been authenticated by a third party, making it quicker and easier to configure authentication and authorization for EraSearch resources.

EraSearch also supports the use of API keys for tools and agents, such as Fluentd and Logstash. Now IT teams can achieve the following:

Centrally manage authentication and authorization across EraSearch resources: Database and indexes

Manage authorization at scale: EraSearch administrators can centrally manage access and permissions, as well as delegate the responsibility to different departments

Verifications: Consistently verify who every user is and what they have access to do

Additional Resources

Connect with Era Software

About Era Software

Era Software observability data management offers modern IT and security organizations the ability to route, ingest, store, and analyze massive amounts of data to get actionable insights in seconds. With the company's observability and analytics platform, EraSearch, teams eliminate complexity and manage all their log data in real-time at up to 90% lower cost than alternatives. As data volumes grow exponentially, enterprises are often forced to make hard choices about what data to collect, creating critical visibility gaps. Era Software enables IT teams to collaborate and innovate faster with unified access to data. Find out more at www.era.co . Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn .

Contact: Lori Bertelli, 916-216-2968, lori@era.co

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Era Software, Inc.