BLAVITY INC.'S AFROTECH WORLD OFFERS SCHOLARSHIPS TO STUDENTS -- AND ACCESS TO THE METAVERSE

The two-day digital conference appeals to experienced Web 3.0 engineers, flourishing tech innovators and metaverse newcomers seeking to enter the space.

LOS ANGELES, March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Blavity Inc. , the diversified digital media company behind AFROTECH, 21Ninety, Travel Noire, Shadow and Act, and Blavity News, is hosting its groundbreaking AFROTECH™ World Metaverse on Wednesday, April 13, and Thursday, April 14. The theme of the immersive virtual gathering is "One Metaverse. Endless Opportunities." The event's powerful lineup features tech innovators and industry disruptors, including creative visionary and keynote speaker Jeff Staple, who will address the power and impact of cultural icons embracing Web 3.0. Other presenters include deep space engineer, digital cinema entrepreneur, and CEO and founder of CEEK Virtual Reality, Mary Spio; Meta Director of Augmented Reality Business Development and Partnerships Chris Barbour; co-owner of fast-growing gaming and lifestyle brand XSET, Erin Ashley Simon; Howard University Vice President and Chief Communications Officer Frank Tramble; educator, former computer engineer, and current Pivot Technology School Chief Strategy Officer, Dr. Isaac Addae; and others to be announced.

New this year, AFROTECH has partnered with the United Negro College Fund to award 300 scholarships to high school, undergraduate and graduate students to attend the conference. Any attendees to the two-day conference can purchase a traditional registration package, or, new for 2022, an NFT ticket that also gives its holder access to all conference programming, plus exclusive access to the AFROTECH World Discord channel.

"We are so excited to see our community back in the Metaverse! This year's AFROTECH World will be more accessible and inclusive than ever," said Morgan DeBaun, Founder of AFROTECH and CEO of Blavity Inc. "By offering scholarships to students, we are opening doors to the next generation, giving direct access not only to inspiring tech leaders, but also to concrete ideas for how they fit into this fast-evolving world of Web 3.0."

AFROTECH World will jump into the metaverse by equally addressing seasoned tech professionals and attendees seeking basic knowledge about Web 3.0, cryptocurrency, NFTs and tech careers. Experiences within the event include a fireside exploring fundraising strategies for Black women founders; another fireside on first jobs in tech from the perspective of HBCUs; workshops, firesides, and a keynote on NFTs and the future of currency; a panel on gaming and the genesis of the metaverse; recruitment and networking events; and time for entertainment with performances by DJs Coco & Breezy.

The annual event is one of several convenings by Blavity, including the well-known, in-person AFROTECH Conference and the AFROTECH Executive Series . Each conference serves to strengthen the Black tech community by reaching unique audiences in separate locations.

About AFROTECH™

AFROTECH™ is the largest series of multicultural tech experiences in the United States, bringing together engineers, venture capitalists, recruiters, technologists, and culture enthusiasts from all over the world. Regular programming includes the yearly in-person AFROTECH Conference; AFROTECH World, the two-day, completely digital, immersive metaverse experience; and AFROTECH Executive, the five-city event series for executives.

ABOUT BLAVITY INC.

Blavity Inc. is a venture-funded technology and news media company, founded in 2014 around a simple idea: Enable Black millennials to tell their own stories. Today, we are home to the largest network of platforms and lifestyle brands serving the multifaceted lives of Black millennials and gen-z through original content, video and unique experiences. The company has grown into a market leader for Black media, reaching over 100 million millennials per month through our growing brand portfolio, which includes: Blavity News, 21Ninety, AFROTECH, Travel Noire, Shadow and Act, and Blavity TV.

