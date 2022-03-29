Steel Sports Announces 2021 Impact, with 13,000 Community Members Served

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Steel Sports, a social impact organization with the mission of inspiring youth to reach their potential on and off the field, today released its annual Impact Report.

The Impact Report demonstrates Steel Sports' commitment to community engagement both on and off the field.

The Steel Sports 2021 Impact Report highlights numerous successes for the organization in its Kids First mission, with over $78,500 in financial aid given to athletes across all participating regions and an average of $900 in financial aid per athlete, which has helped low-income families break through many of the costly barriers associated with participation in youth sports.

The Impact Report also demonstrates Steel Sports' commitment to community engagement off the field. In 2021, kids and coaches in the Steel Sports program spent a total of 14,000 hours serving their communities together, raised $28,000 for significant causes, and delivered 4,200 meals, equipment, school supplies, letters, and toys to enrich the lives of others. In total, the Steel Sports community served over 13,000 non-Steel community members last year.

Steel Sports' success and commitment to its organizational values have allowed the business to flourish and retain a talented workforce. Despite the ongoing Great Resignation, Steel Sports holds a 92% retention rate for its full-time employees, with 96 employees nominated for Monthly Staff Star and Impact MVP awards.

Steel Sports continues to pursue the ideals of inclusion, diversity, equity, allyship, and leadership in sports, and the organization has engaged in partnerships with star athletes who have embodied these values on the international stage, including FIFA Ambassador Mercy Akide Udoh and Team USA Paralympic Gold Medalist Morgan Stickney.

Warren Lichtenstein, the Executive Chairman of Steel Partners, said, "The inspiration behind creating Steel Sports and its Kids First philosophy came from baseball Hall-of-Famer Tommy Lasorda, who believed that sports are the perfect vehicle to help kids thrive, build character, teach life lessons, have fun, and create self-confidence. We're honored to carry on his legacy through Steel Sports and the Steel Sports Coaching System, called The Lasorda Way, by providing kids with positive developmental relationships and inspiring them to reach their potential, on and off the field. As he often said, 'You Gotta Believe.'"

"We at Steel Sports are forging the next generation of leaders through sports, providing life changing experiences for 100,000 athletes and their families each year," said Martin Brown, President, Steel Sports. "Our aim is to help kids go further, achieve more, and give back to their communities, and we couldn't be prouder of what they've accomplished this year."

Headquartered in Bridgewater, NJ, Steel Sports is a social impact business with the mission of inspiring youth to reach their potential, on and off the field, by developing them as athletes and people through the Steel Sports Coaching System- The Lasorda Way. Through its "kids first" approach, Steel Sports is establishing a new standard in youth sports and coaching, forging the next generation of leaders by instilling Steel Sports' core values: Teamwork, Respect, Integrity, and Commitment. Steel Sports creates a positive youth sports experience for over 100,000 athletes each year. For more information, visit www.steelsports.com .

Steel Partners Holdings L.P. ( www.steelpartners.com ) (NYSE: SPLP) is a diversified global holding company that owns and operates businesses, including diversified industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management and logistics, direct marketing, banking, and youth sports.

