InventHelp Presents Personal Translation Device (BTK-111)

PITTSBURGH, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- " I saw that there was a need for a translator device through my line of work," said the inventor from Montgomery, Ala. "I thought of this to help individuals understand another language with a electronic device."

He invented the HEADSET TRANSLATOR to help fulfill the need for a wearable digital device that offers voice translation for direct person-to-person communications. This device is comprised of a Bluetooth headset configuration and provides the processing power for real time voice translations in any number of languages. Additionally, this could help meet the needs of the increasing demands of translation in the global market.

The original design was submitted to the Birmingham sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-BTK-111, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

