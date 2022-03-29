InventHelp Inventor Develops Drying Device for Cannabis Blunts (BMA-5618)

PITTSBURGH, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a fast and efficient means of drying freshly rolled cannabis blunts," said an inventor, from Rosendale, Mass., "so I invented the LUMTI PRO. My design would be extremely easy to use virtually anywhere."

The patent-pending invention provides a new method of drying cannabis blunts. In doing so, it enables cannabis blunts to burn in a more consistent manner. It also saves time and effort and it increases efficiency. The invention features a small and portable design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for individuals who smoke marijuana.

The original design was submitted to the Boston sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-BMA-5618, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

