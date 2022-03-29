American Specialty Health Named One of San Diego's Best and Brightest for Sixth Consecutive Year

SAN DIEGO, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- American Specialty Health Incorporated (ASH) has been named one of San Diego's Best and Brightest Companies to Work For and San Diego's Best and Brightest in Wellness 2022 by the National Association for Business Resources (NABR). This marks the sixth consecutive year that ASH has been recognized as a Best and Brightest winner in wellness in San Diego. In addition, ASH received the "Best of the Best Wellness Provider" Elite Award for the third consecutive year.

American Specialty Health was recently recognized as one of San Diego's Best and Brightest Companies to Work For, Best and Brightest in Wellness, and a Best of the Best Elite winner in Wellness By the National Association for Business Resources. (PRNewswire)

"We are thrilled to be honored once again as a company that devotes itself to a culture of health and wellness for our employees", said Vice President of Human Resources Kristin Bragg. "Our teams have exceeded expectations through the pandemic and have delivered on our goals for our clients, members, and employees. We're very proud of our team's efforts and determination to stay committed to our mission during a time of such uncertainty, and the ability of our workforce to pivot quickly while maintaining our ASH culture of hard work and well-being."

San Diego isn't the only ASH office to achieve awards year after year. The company's headquarters in Indiana has been named a Top Workplace the last two years, the South Carolina office has been selected four years in a row by Best Places to Work, and the Fort Worth facility was also named a Best & Brightest worksite.

National and regional awards like the Best and Brightest serve as evidence that employees, who had an opportunity to rate the company, really enjoy working at ASH. One of the reasons is ASH's innovative spirit, which led to the company shifting its focus to create more remote working opportunities in early 2020 at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. More than 50% of ASH's 1,500-plus employees now exclusively work remotely, with many other employees working a hybridized schedule of in-office work only as needed. ASH has successfully maintained a positive, thriving culture throughout.

"We're really proud of what we've been able to accomplish here," Bragg added. "It is wonderful to find the right synergy to create an environment where each employee can thrive as the company thrives."

ASH was founded in 1987 with just $4,000 in seed money and has grown into a half-billion-dollar company dedicated to empowering individuals to live healthier lives. ASH accomplishes this by offering musculoskeletal health networks and programs, fitness center networks and exercise programs, and health management solutions for health plans, insurance carriers, employers, and others.

