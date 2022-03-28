TDS Telecom to Present at the New Street Research and BCG Global Infrastructure Conference

CHICAGO, March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TDS Telecommunications LLC (TDS Telecom), a subsidiary of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE: TDS), will be presenting virtually at the New Street Research and BCG Global Infrastructure Conference on March 29, 2022 at 11:50 a.m. Eastern time.

James W. Butman, TDS Telecom President and CEO, Michelle Brukwicki, TDS Telecom Senior Vice President of Finance and CFO, and Colleen Thompson, TDS Vice President, Corporate Relations will attend. The presentation will be webcast both live and on-demand.

To listen to the presentation, please visit the events and presentation page of investors.tdsinc.com. The presentation will be webcast both live and on-demand. It is recommended that you register at least 15 minutes before the start of the presentation to register, download and install any necessary multimedia streaming software.

About TDS Telecom

TDS Telecommunications LLC (TDS Telecom) delivers high-speed internet, TV entertainment, and phone services to more than 1,100 rural and suburban communities across the U.S. With 1.2 million connections, TDS is a rapidly growing technology company. Powered by fiber-optics and new industry-leading technologies, TDS delivers up to 2 Gigabit internet speeds and offers internet-protocol based TV entertainment solutions along with traditional phone services. TDS also offers businesses VoIP advanced communications solutions, dedicated internet service, data networking, and hosted-managed services.

About TDS

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (TDS), a Fortune 1000® company, provides wireless; cable and wireline broadband, video and voice; and hosted and managed services to approximately 6 million connections nationwide through its businesses, UScellular, TDS Telecom, BendBroadband and OneNeck IT Solutions. Founded in 1969 and headquartered in Chicago, TDS employed 8,800 people as of December 31, 2021.

