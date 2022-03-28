Red Lobster® Names Cijoy Olickal Chief Information Officer

ORLANDO, Fla. , March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Red Lobster® announced Cijoy Olickal will join its Senior Leadership Team as Chief Information Officer. Olickal comes to Red Lobster from Fogo de Chão where he served as the Chief Information Officer after joining in 2019.

Cijoy Olickal joins Red Lobster® as Chief Information Officer (PRNewswire)

"I came to the USA in 1977, and I quickly realized that everyone in America knew and loved Red Lobster – and they still do," said Olickal. "I am honored to have the opportunity to join such an iconic brand and help lead us as we plan and evolve for the next generation of guests."

Prior to Fogo de Chão, Olickal was a Managing Director for clearAjna, where he led many transformational technology solutions projects for several major retail and hospitality companies. Earlier in his career, Cijoy held IT, Consulting and Engineering positions of increasing responsibility for a number of large enterprises, including Brinker International, Infosys, Hewlett Packard, IBM, PricewaterhouseCoopers and Motorola.

"Technology touches everyone and everything in our business, which makes the work that our IT team does absolutely critical," said Kelli Valade, CEO, Red Lobster. "We are excited to add Cijoy to our team as we look at new and innovative solutions to best serve our guests in the future. His deep experience combined with his proven ability to clearly convey and gain support for complex IT concepts are a winning combination."

Olickal received his Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering from Illinois Institute of Technology.

