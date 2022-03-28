InterQ Learning Labs Announces Launch of Training Program for Qualitative Researchers

SAN FRANCISCO, March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- InterQ Learning Labs, LLC announced the formation of its training business, which is focused on teaching qualitative researchers how to do all aspects of market research, including moderating interviews, writing research reports, user-experience research, and quantitative segmentation. The research training workshops will be held in various cities, worldwide, and will be taught in-person. The workshops will take place over two and four days, depending on the training course.

InterQ Learning Labs is founded by Joanna Jones, CEO and founder of InterQ Research, and Dr. Karen Seratti, CEO and founder of The Seratti Group. Ms. Jones and Dr. Seratti are qualitative research veterans, who in addition to being owners of their own independent research companies, have conducted research for some of the world's most prestigious brands, including Apple, Bayer, Disney, Delta Air Lines, and Audi. InterQ Learning Labs is headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area.

The workshops taught by InterQ Learning Labs are designed for professionals who work in the qualitative research industry: This includes independent consultants, UX researchers, ad agency planners, and in-house research teams. The initial coursework will focus on moderating and interviewing skills; incorporating research technology into studies; and learning how to set up and engage various stakeholders in the research process. The workshops will be held in actual research settings to show students how research can be conducted in various contexts, depending on the study's goals and types of participants. The settings include co-working spaces, focus group facilities, and research labs. The first workshop will take place August 23-26,th 2022 in San Francisco, and the second workshop will be held December 6th-9,th 2022 in New York City. The full schedule for 2023 is posted on the website. More dates will be added in 2022 and 2023 as the curriculum and list of instructors expands.

According to Ms. Jones, she felt that there was a lack of training companies aimed at qualitative researchers that teach research skills in various contexts, and that incorporate teaching research technology, along with the fundamental skills of moderating and report writing. "Qualitative research has exploded in popularity and abundance in the previous decades, as tech companies have brought more UX teams in-house. Additionally, traditional qualitative researchers -- including ad agency planners and consultants -- are busier than ever. However, when we looked at the training landscape, we felt there were some gaps in how training is being taught, so we are building InterQ Learning Labs to address these gaps and prepare qualitative researchers for the fast-paced world of quick iteration and being able to do research with technology embedded. To us, research is highly contextual, so it needs to be taught with these contexts in mind."

In addition to training employees and consultants who work in the qualitative research industry, InterQ Learning Labs will also be offering their training programs to in-house teams.

For more information on InterQ Learning Labs, please visit the website at iqlearninglabs.com.

About InterQ Research

InterQ Research is a full-service market research company, headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area. Founded by Joanna Jones, InterQ conducts qualitative and quantitative research, including focus groups, UX research, ethnographic research, and social listening studies. InterQ was established in 2015 and is female owned and founded. InterQ has just announced the launch of InterQ Learning Labs, a market research training company.

About The Seratti Group

The Seratti Group is a full-service market research company headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area. Founded by Dr. Karen Seratti in 2001, the company specializes in doing custom research for pharmaceutical and financial companies, as well as tech and consumer product verticals. In addition to running The Seratti Group, Dr. Karen Seratti is the co-founder at InterQ Learning Labs, a market research training company.

