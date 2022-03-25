Manulife's Management Information Circular and Annual Report Now Available

C$ unless otherwise stated TSX/NYSE/PSE: MFC SEHK: 945

TORONTO, March 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Manulife's Management Information Circular and 2021 Annual Report are being delivered to shareholders and are now available at manulife.com.

The Management Information Circular (the "Circular") contains information about the annual meeting of shareholders of Manulife Financial Corporation, including details on how to attend the meeting and information relating to the election of directors and the appointment of auditors. The meeting will be held virtually on May 12, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. EST via live webcast.

Manulife is using notice-and-access to deliver the Circular to our registered and non-registered shareholders. The Circular can be found online on our website (https://www.manulife.com/en/investors/annual-meeting.html); the website of our transfer agent (https://www.meetingdocuments.com/TSXT/MFC), TSX Trust Company ("TSX Trust"); SEDAR (sedar.com); and EDGAR (sec.gov/edgar). Shareholders may also request a paper copy of the Circular by going to https://www.meetingdocuments.com/TSXT/MFC or calling TSX Trust at 1-888-433-6443 (toll free in Canada and the United States) or 416-682-3801 or by email at tsxt-fulfilment@tmx.com.

Shareholders are encouraged to vote their shares and submit proxies in advance of the meeting to ensure their shares are represented. For more information on voting in advance of the meeting, refer to the 'How to vote' section of the Circular.

More information, including any updates on how to attend the meeting, will be made available on our website (https://www.manulife.com/en/investors/annual-meeting.html).

About Manulife

Manulife Financial Corporation is a leading international financial services provider that helps people make their decisions easier and lives better. With our global headquarters in Toronto, Canada, we provide financial advice and insurance, operating as Manulife across Canada, Asia, and Europe, and primarily as John Hancock in the United States. Through Manulife Investment Management, the global brand for our global wealth and asset management segment, we serve individuals, institutions and retirement plan members worldwide. Our principal operations are in Asia and Canada, and the United States, where we have served customers for more than 155 years. We trade as 'MFC' on the Toronto, New York, and the Philippine stock exchanges and under '945' in Hong Kong. In the previous 12 months we made CAD$31.8 billion in payments to our customers.

Not all offerings are available in all jurisdictions. For additional information, please visit manulife.com.

