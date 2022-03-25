Black Men United and Political Leaders Sending Medical Supplies to Ukraine

CHICAGO, March 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Representatives of Black Men United, Ukrainian officials and political leaders are to gather at a south-suburban warehouse Saturday morning (March 26) to ship off medical supplies to Ukraine, whose people are suffering injury and death in the Russian attack.

The supplies will be shown at 9:30 a.m. at the warehouse at 2000 S. 25th Avenue, in Broadview, said Pastor John Harrell, president of Black Men United, which has gathered 22 pallets of humanitarian aid that includes masks, gauze, medical gowns, sanitizers, wipes and protective shoe covers.

Harrell said Black Men United will formally present the supplies to Serhiy Koledov, consul general of Ukraine in Chicago; Dan Diaczun, president of the Ukrainian Congress Committee of America Illinois Division; and UCCA vice presidents Marta Farion, Maria Korkatsch-Groszko and Pavlo Bandriwsky; and the Rev. Vasyl Sendeha, of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church in Palos Park.

Also attending will be Congressman Danny Davis; Illinois House Speaker Chris Welch; Illinois Senate Majority Leader Kimberly Lightford; Cook County Treasurer Maria Pappas; Cook County Commissioner Brandon Johnson; Cook County Commissioner Bill Lowry; Broadview Mayor Katrina Thompson; Bellwood Mayor Andre Harvey; Maywood Mayor Nathaniel Booker; Palos Hills Ald. Mike Lebarre; David Dickens, president of Sherman Dodge auto sales of Skokie; Larry Huggins, founder of Christmas in the Wards; and representatives of Total Control Sports and World Vision.

"We stand with Reverend Sendeha as our brothers and sisters in Ukraine fight heroically against missiles, bombs and bullets, and we at Black Men United admire their courage," said Harrell. "We thank all today who supported our efforts to gather these medical supplies, because the people of Ukraine are now our family. Glory to Ukraine."

The supplies will be picked up by Nortia Logistics, a transportation logistics firm located in Franklin Park, and taken for further transport to the war-torn eastern European nation.

