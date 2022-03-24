Young Pharmaceuticals Announces Exclusive North America Distribution Partnership With Lactobio For BAK Probiotic Skincare

HARTFORD, Conn., March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Young Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a leading provider of physician-dispensed skincare products, announces an exclusive distribution agreement with Copenhagen-based Lactobio A/S, maker of BAK Probiotic Skincare.

BAK Skincare has resulted from years of research based on the latest science of the microbiome. Probiotics are living bacteria that provide a health benefit and, for the Lactobio microbiologists, must clinically show a difference to be considered effective.

"Young is proud to offer BAK Probiotic Skincare to our market channel of elite plastic surgeons and dermatologists. The impressive technology is complimentary to Young's line of products while the edgy, sustainable packaging is beautiful," explains John Kulesza, Young Pharmaceuticals president and chief formulating chemist. Søren Kjærulff, Lactobio CEO comments "We are very excited about entering the world's largest dermatology and plastic surgery market. We are looking forward to leveraging Young's many years of experience in skincare." The exclusive distribution agreement includes North America and will only be available through dispensing medical offices and their on-line stores.

The official launch of BAK Skincare will take place March 25-27 at the American Academy of Dermatology Annual Scientific meeting, Booth #2409, in Boston, MA.

About Young Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Young Pharmaceuticals, Inc., based in Wethersfield CT USA, was founded in 1977 as a developer of products for dispensing dermatologists. As transformative ingredients became available for such indications as photoaging, our scientists applied their pharmaceutical chemistry experience to formulating a new generation of aesthetic treatments. Today, Young remains committed to providing high-quality medical skincare products to dispensing physicians worldwide.

About Lactobio A/S

Lactobio A/S is a Danish Biotech company located in Copenhagen. The company was founded in 2017 with the aim of developing improved probiotic products based on new isolated probiotic strains identified by targeted screening. BAK Skincare, developed and produced by Lactobio, is an innovative topical skincare product line that supports the natural skin microbiome.

Strategic guidance for the transaction was provided to Young and Lactobio by Scan MedPartners, LLC.

Contact for Media Relations: Jennifer Barnes jbarnes@youngpharm.com

