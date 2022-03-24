InventHelp Inventor Develops Oral Care Product to Remove Food Particles (SCO-127)

PITTSBURGH, March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an improved device for removing food from between the teeth," said an inventor, from Richmond, Calif., "so I invented the AIR PICK. My design enhances comfort and it reduces the embarrassment associated with having food particles stuck between the teeth."

The invention provides an easy and gentle way to remove items from between the teeth. In doing so, it offers an alternative to using floss and toothpicks. As a result, it could help to prevent the formation of plaque and the associated gum disease. The invention features a practical and compact design that is easy to use so it is ideal for individuals who are 6 years of age and older. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and it can be easily stored in a pocket, purse, backpack or briefcase.

The original design was submitted to the Sacramento sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-SCO-127, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

