Dwight Hunt Joins the Women Veterans Interactive Foundation Board of Directors

HERNDON, Va., March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- B3 Group, An Octo Company is proud to announce that Dwight Hunt, Strategic Advisor for Veterans Initiates at Octo, has joined the Women Veterans Interactive Foundation (WVIF) Board of Directors. An organization for women Veterans by women Veterans, WVIF supports connects, engages, and empowers women Veterans with tools and resources to achieve post-military success through financial assistance, workforce development, and community.

"After being in the military for 20 years, it was not until I got involved with WVIF that I realized the need to support this underserved and underrecognized population," said Dwight Hunt. The services that women Veterans need differs from male Veterans, such as immediate housing, women's health services, childcare, mental health care, and much more. Being on the WVIF Board allows me to continue my commitment to serving the military, beyond my own experience."

Women constitute more than 14% of today's active-duty soldiers, with a projected increase in the future as more women continue to enter the Armed Forces. Women traditionally do not receive the same support and services as their male counterparts. WVIF has been able to provide emergency food and shelter for homeless women Veterans and their families, meeting the increasing demand for immediate resources. "Dwight and B3 Group have been integral to WVIF's platform over the past three years," said Ginger Miller, CEO of WVIF. "As a Veteran-owned and operated organization, they have been significant partners to our mission and the addition of Dwight to the board will provide us valuable insights as we continue to grow and raise awareness for this underserved population." Ginger Miller, a Navy Veteran, was recently appointed to the United Service Organizations (USO) Board of Governors by President Biden, serving alongside her other roles as CEO of WVI Foundation and Northwest Federal Credit Union Advisory Board Member.

Founded upon the principles of the award-winning national nonprofit organization Women Veterans Interactive (WVI) and armed with a dedicated, diverse board of directors, the Women Veterans Interactive Foundation is dedicated to improving the lives of our Nation's women Veterans and military women. By utilizing dedicated hi-tech research, tailored support programs, and training delivered through a comprehensive ecosystem, the WVI Foundation ensures the women who have served and sacrificed for our country are equipped with the necessary resources to assist them through all stages of their military transition. https://womenveteransinteractive.org/

B3 Group, An Octo Company, is an IT transformation firm specializing in digital services and technology solutions that impact the lives of Veterans. B3 manages large-scale digital transformation platforms and provides services facilitated through its technology partnerships. Founded in 2008 on the principles of servant leadership, B3 has been recognized annually by Inc. 5000 for its strategic growth and was recently named a 2021 Washington Post Top Workplace. B3 brings its foundational values of innovation, collaboration, and integrity to every interaction with its stakeholders: employees, government, and partners. B3 Group was acquired by Octo in 2021. Learn more about B3 Group at b3groupinc.com. Learn more about Octo at octo.us.

