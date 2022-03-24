Cincinnati Financial Corporation Announces Internet Availability of Proxy Materials and Webcast for 2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

CINCINNATI, March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) today announced the internet availability of materials for its 2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders – the 2021 Annual Report on Form 10-K, the 2022 Annual Shareholder Meeting Notice and Proxy Statement and the 2022 Annual Letter to Shareholders. The company has filed these materials with the Securities and Exchange Commission, and they are available for viewing online.

The 2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders will be held on Saturday, May 7, at 9:30 a.m. ET at the Cincinnati Art Museum, 953 Eden Park Drive, Cincinnati, Ohio 45202. The company invites those unable to attend the meeting in person to visit cinfin.com/investors for a live, listen-only webcast of the meeting. Participants are encouraged to visit the website to test their systems for compatibility in advance. A replay of the webcast will be available approximately two hours after the close of the meeting.

Over the next few weeks, shareholders of record on March 9, 2022, will receive voting instructions by mail or email. Subject to shareholder preferences, most shareholders will receive those instructions via a mailed Notice of Internet Availability of Proxy Materials that encourages online reading of proxy materials. Mailing the Notice in lieu of full printed materials reduces costs and environmental impacts.

Shareholders who have previously made specific elections to receive printed materials or electronic delivery will continue to receive materials per those instructions. Shareholders who would like to specifically elect to receive printed materials free of charge or to receive electronic delivery will find instructions at cinfin.com/proxy_voting, in electronic delivery emails and on the Notice of Internet Availability of Proxy Materials.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation offers primarily business, home and auto insurance, our main business, through The Cincinnati Insurance Company and its two standard market property casualty companies. The same local independent insurance agencies that market those policies may offer products of our other subsidiaries, including life insurance, fixed annuities and surplus lines property and casualty insurance. For additional information about the company, please visit cinfin.com.

