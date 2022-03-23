Therap Services Named G2 Leader, Best Support, Most Likely to Recommend, and More for Spring 2022

TORRINGTON, Conn., March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Review site G2.com, Inc listed Therap Services as the Spring 2022 leader across four different categories: Assisted Living , Mental Health , Home Health Care and Physical Therapy software. Therap also received awards for Best Support, Users Most Likely to Recommend, Best Meets Requirements and Best Relationship.

"We are very proud to receive these awards as they reaffirm the ways that the Therap system positively impacts our User Community," says Justin Brockie, Chief Operating Officer of Therap Services. "Therap's mission is to enhance the lives of individuals supported by service organizations. We also strive to provide excellent customer support to ensure that our users have positive experiences. Receiving recognition for our Support and Customer Satisfaction speaks to our team's commitment to helping organizations benefit from our comprehensive suite of tools."

G2 is a peer-to-peer review site that helps organizations find the right software and services to meet their needs by reviewing over 1 million reviews. Examples of what G2 users are saying about Therap include:

"Therap Services provides our agencies with a dependable program to meet our needs. The company is responsive to our needs and is constantly in the process of updating for users. They are a company with a forward-thinking, futuristic vision. Their representatives are obviously carefully selected for not only their professional skills but also their personal skills. If you are willing to learn and expand your skills, someone is there to assist. Having worked with a number of companies, Therap Services is a Five Star customer service agency." - Executive Director at Mid-Market Organization (51-1000 employees)

"I work on the Quality Assurance side of a company that utilizes Therap. Therap makes my job easy with the hundreds of available reports I can pull. Any specific information I am looking to pull, Therap has a report for that! I love that I can export to excel and quickly filter to find the information I need. This was especially helpful during our state survey." - Administrator in Individual and Family Services

About Therap

Therap's comprehensive and HIPAA-compliant software is used in human services settings for documentation, communication, reporting, EVV and billing.

