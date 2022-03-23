Live Canine Fitness Demonstrations with the Launch of the Propel Air Platform at Global Pet Expo 2022

Official launch of NEW connective inflatable canine fitness and rehab platform at pet industry's premier event.

ORLANDO, March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue-9, the trusted creator of the patented KLIMB™ Dog Training System and other proven pet products, is bringing its latest innovation to sunny Orlando for the pet industry's premier buying event.

The Iowa-based company that specializes in next-level dog training products will be holding live demonstrations of its latest training tool — the Propel Air Platform — at Booth #2658 throughout the show (March 23-25) at the Orange County Convention Center. Camera ready talent will be on sight to answers questions, alongside canine performer.

As the first connective inflatable dog training platform made in the USA, the Propel was designed by dog training experts to help dogs build balance, agility, and strength. It's a patent-pending piece of dog training equipment specially designed with connection points so you can connect them to one another, or to the KLIMB™, and pro-gridlines that assist dog's with proper form and paw placement.

"This piece of training equipment is going to be a game changer for the dog training community," said Jamie Popper, certified canine fitness trainer. "Not only is it affordable, but it's easily one of the most versatile fitness and rehab platforms on the market today."

The inflatable platform, which is available online for $69.95, also features two unique surfaces; a raised bubble side to stimulate neuroreceptors and aid in proprioception, as well as a lower profile lined side for dogs with sensitive paws. It can also be used at a variety of inflation levels depending on your goals.

From increasing your canine athlete's performance, to rehabilitating your pet from an injury or surgery, the Propel Air Platform is designed to help dogs succeed.

Visit Blue-9.com to learn more about the Propel Air Platform.

About Blue-9: Blue-9 Pet Products is an Iowa-based company that creates quality dog training accessories for canines and their owners. Our premium solution-based products are proudly made in the USA, approved by veterinarians and are perfect for professional dog trainers and dog owners alike.

