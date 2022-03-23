CELLTREAT Acquires VistaLab Technologies

Acquisition Unites Leading Suppliers of Laboratory Research and Clinical Products for the Life Science Industry; Provides Greater Value to Researchers

BOSTON, March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CELLTREAT® Scientific Products ("CELLTREAT") and VistaLab™ Technologies ("VistaLab") today announced the execution of a definitive agreement under which CELLTREAT has agreed to acquire VistaLab. The acquisition enables CELLTREAT to establish a single, enhanced source for high-quality laboratory products with an expanded distribution network. Both companies have well respected brands and trademarks in the lab supply industry, including but not limited to Celltreat, VistaLab, MLA™, Ovation®, Plasteur®, Wobble-not™, and ali-Q™.

"We look forward to providing labs with more solutions to advance their research." Rich Happell , President CELLTREAT

"We see this acquisition as an opportunity to blend the strengths of two industry leaders and could not be more pleased to be bringing VistaLab's innovative design capabilities to the CELLTREAT family of products," said Rich Happell, President of CELLTREAT. "We look forward to providing labs with even more solutions to advance their research, and we know CELLTREAT customers will welcome the opportunity to learn more about the products from VistaLab."

In addition to facilitating faster turnaround times and a higher level of stock, the acquisition will enable further product development and innovation. The pipettes that aspirate and dispense fluid, and the various products from which they transfer fluid, are generally provided by different companies. By looking at these products as a system, CELLTREAT and VistaLab will be able to design new products that significantly improve productivity, workflow, and ergonomics on the lab bench.

"CELLTREAT and VistaLab Technologies share the same high standards of quality, service, and value," said Dick Scordato, CEO of VistaLab. "By joining forces, we will be able to further innovation in the industry, and provide better offerings, distribution, and support to the laboratory research market. We see this as a win-win for both companies, for our mutual customers, and in the long run, for the market overall."

For the foreseeable future, both companies will continue to operate independently as they work to identify areas for increased collaboration.

About CELLTREAT Scientific Products

CELLTREAT Scientific Products is dedicated to manufacturing unique, high-quality laboratory plastic consumables at significant savings compared to alternative brands. User-friendly features are incorporated into the product line to improve research efficiency, with easier handling and outstanding performance. We provide high levels of personalized service and regularly challenge everything we do to improve and exceed customer expectations.

About VistaLab Technologies

VistaLab Technologies is at the forefront of liquid handling innovation with its focus on providing solutions to increase productivity while decreasing personal discomfort and pain in everyday pipetting. VistaLab's patented technologies give scientists truly ergonomic benefits for micropipetting with a full line of single and multichannel Ovation® pipettes as well as increased accuracy and faster semi-automatic aliquoting with ali-Q™, a unique 2-in-1 repeat pipetting plus standard pipet controller. All VistaLab pipettes are manufactured in the U.S. and sold globally. Our consumables include Wobble-not™ serological pipets with the patented plug end 2-tier design for less wobble and less dripping, as well as micro pipette tips, and premium reagent reservoirs with proprietary surface treatment for maximal reagent recovery. VistaLab is also the innovator behind MLA™ pipettes, a long-time trusted tradition, especially in clinical labs.

