Uniform Acquires Headless Creator

SAN FRANCISCO, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Uniform (uniform.dev), today announced that it has acquired Headless Creator, a destination for people interested in learning about headless trends, specific technologies and the paths to their adoption.

Headless Creator produces and delivers content that helps people looking to understand headless technology, to upgrade their skills, or to dive deeper into headless or composable topics.The Headless Creator community fosters learning, knowledge sharing and connecting. The community is currently approximately 2 thousand people with titles that range from creator, developer, designer, UX expert, Product Manager, Content Author, Content Architect, and more.

The community's founder, Marcelo Lewin will continue his work as Head of Content & Community for Headless Creator and will take an additional role as Head of Learning for Uniform. Uniform will invest in the infrastructure, marketing and scale of the site and plans to add events.

"We need to grow and educate the community that will build digital composable experiences. Our partners and customers need more people with this type of training and knowledge. Uniform is committed to invest the funds to accelerate the growth of our team and community," said Uniform CEO, Lars Petersen." Composable and headless communities need support; this is a great starting point and we intend to resource and scale it."

"I'm excited to work with a team that's passionate about composable and headless technologies," said Marcelo Lewin, Head of Content & Community for Headless Creator and Head of Learning for Uniform. "With the support of Uniform, the educational voice of our community can thrive and scale with more content and more creators for practical learning."

Uniform's digital orchestration hub turns headless and legacy stacks into a seamless end-to-end digital delivery pipeline. Uniform transforms the approach to digital delivery by empowering developers, content creators, and marketers to easily create and deliver amazing experiences while allowing the tech stack to evolve with your brand. Several top brands use Uniform to power their digital experiences, including Cirque du Soleil, Life Extension, Sunweb and Trimble. Learn more at uniform.dev and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

