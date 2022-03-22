Top event professionals to join Hubilo and Mindy Kaling at Mastering Immersive Experiences

SAN FRANCISCO, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On March 30, 2022, Hubilo Technologies Inc , the world-class leader in virtual, live, and hybrid event management technology, will join forces with Emmy-nominated writer, producer, best-selling author, director, and actor Mindy Kaling to showcase the possibilities with hybrid events at MIX, Mastering Immersive Experiences. MIX will bring together the world's best event organizers to share, learn and grow the new generation of events. There's no limiting location: MIX takes place on 3 continents, with live events in San Francisco, New York, Bengaluru, and London. Kaling will join virtually.

hubilo logo (PRNewsfoto/Hubilo) (PRNewswire)

"Event planners are looking to deliver more creative and immersive hybrid experiences after two years of constant change. We are thrilled to have a creative powerhouse like Mindy Kaling, who has a solid track record of reinventing what is possible, to inspire event professionals everywhere to reimagine hybrid events. MIX will also connect top event professionals across the world, sharing thought leadership that will empower the industry to plan and execute the experiences of the future," said Hubilo's SVP, Marketing + Communications, Cathy Song Novelli. "I am excited to see events go to the next level as a result of MIX."

MIX is open to event marketers, internal communications professionals, executive leaders, and everyone who is passionate about connecting communities. Attendees will have the opportunity to discuss new boundary-pushing engagement strategies, see the latest in event technology, learn where the best minds in the industry are focused. They will get an insider view on how the leading event companies see the future, how they're planning to get there, and how they successfully use Hubilo's technology and solutions support. Those who attend will know how to get the most out of their tech to immerse their own event attendees.

"I love bringing new elements to my projects and I'm looking forward to joining Hubilo at MIX to see what these creative minds plan to bring to further connect people." said Kaling.

In addition to Mindy Kaling, MIX features an exciting lineup of speakers. CEO Vaibhav Jain will share his vision on how event planners will continue to transform the last analog channel in marketing into a significant tool for connection in our digital-first global society. Techsytalk Founder and CEO Liz King Caruso will also lead a panel session discussing challenges and opportunities for event planners in 2022, while Ashley Henson, VP Communications Operations and Special Projects, Dow Jones, and Sanjib Kalita, Editor in Chief, Money 20/20 will share tactics for virtual vs. in-person storytelling.

For more information and to register for the March 30 event, visit https://hubilo.com/mix22/ .

About Hubilo Technologies Inc :

Hubilo is the event professional's event platform for live, hybrid, and virtual events. Founded over 5 years ago to revolutionize engagement at in-person events, the company makes it easy to bring people together anywhere, anytime. Hubilo's powerful engagement features, personal client experience team, and custom branding tools have helped create over 12K events and counting. Headquartered in Bangalore and San Francisco, Hubilo's nearly 400 employees are dedicated to co-creating the world's most important events: yours.

Media Contact | Liesl Leary-Perez | liesl@hubilo.com | +1 (415) 203-7179

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Hubilo