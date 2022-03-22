Slickdeals Announces the Return of Its Slickdeals Saves U! College Scholarship Program

Organized by Slickdeals' Diversity, Equity, Inclusion & Belonging (DEIB) Council, the program will award scholarships to four college students for the fall/winter 2022 period

LOS ANGELES, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Slickdeals , the only shopping platform powered by millions of avid shoppers, today reintroduced its Slickdeals Saves U! college scholarship program. Organized by the Slickdeals Diversity, Equity, Inclusion & Belonging (DEIB) Council, the program will award four students with up to $5,000 each in tuition and qualifying expenses for the fall/winter 2022 quarter or semester.

"We've all gone to school, we've all earned those degrees, and we all know what it's like to have wished we got a scholarship somewhere along the way. I know my student loan balance would have appreciated that," said Crystal Sanders, Slickdeals people operations coordinator and scholarship co-organizer. "At Slickdeals, we've been committed to helping students stretch their dollars since our inception, and the scholarship program is another way we can take some of the burden off paying for college."

In fact, helping college students save is the driving force behind how Slickdeals was created. Van Trac founded Slickdeals in 1999 while studying computer science at San Jose State University. Having emigrated from Vietnam with his family as a child, going to college wasn't necessarily guaranteed for Van. However, despite financial challenges, Van's parents were able to save enough to support him through school, which is where he developed a skill for finding great deals. While in college, Van started a blog dedicated to deals that he could share with his friends. Now twenty-two years old with 12 million unique monthly users, Slickdeals has remained true to its goal of helping savvy shoppers win at shopping.

This year, students applying for a Slickdeals scholarship award are asked to submit an essay about why inclusion is important to them and what kind of positive impact it has had on their lives and the people around them. The submission period ends on June 30, 2022.

Ren Rodriguez, Slickdeals workplace experience manager and scholarship co-organizer said, "I always remember this quote that the cure for cancer could be in the mind of someone who can't afford to go to college. That's a really powerful reminder. For me, it's about asking where we can put this money and how we can help people that are passionate about making a difference to empower other people's lives."

Slickdeals is the only shopping platform powered by millions of avid shoppers, where consumers interact to share and discover the most up-to-date information on online shopping deals and coupons. Through the power of crowdsourced intelligence, Slickdeals has saved its 12 million savvy shoppers $10 billion by providing a forum for deal discovery and shopping discussion; as well as shopping tools such as its free Android or iOS app; its browser extension for Chrome, Firefox and Edge; and its Slickdeals Rewards program. Slickdeals consistently ranks in the Top 100 most visited sites in the U.S. per Alexa and is one of the top ten most visited shopping sites in the U.S. per Similarweb.

